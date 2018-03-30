Lincoln City 3-2 Exeter City

Substitute Ollie Palmer hit a late winner as Lincoln beat League Two promotion rivals Exeter in a pulsating contest.

Jayden Stockley nodded the visitors in front in the 10th minute and the Grecians held their lead until half-time despite intense pressure from the Imps.

Stockley almost doubled his side's lead just before the break, but his shot hit the base of the post.

Lincoln drew level on the hour mark when Danny Rowe nodded home from close range after Elliott Whitehouse's shot had been saved and, barely two minutes later, Matt Green smashed home from a tight angle to make it 2-1.

Jordan Storey hit the bar for Exeter before the visitors equalised through Jake Taylor's angled drive.

Palmer thought he had made it 3-2 but his header was ruled out for a foul, while a header from another Imps substitute, Luke Waterfall, hit the bar.

However, Palmer did prove to be the match-winner when he fired home in the 86th minute to the delight of Sincil Bank's biggest crowd of the season, as Lincoln climbed into the play-off places.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.