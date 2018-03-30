Match ends, Lincoln City 3, Exeter City 2.
Lincoln City 3-2 Exeter City
Substitute Ollie Palmer hit a late winner as Lincoln beat League Two promotion rivals Exeter in a pulsating contest.
Jayden Stockley nodded the visitors in front in the 10th minute and the Grecians held their lead until half-time despite intense pressure from the Imps.
Stockley almost doubled his side's lead just before the break, but his shot hit the base of the post.
Lincoln drew level on the hour mark when Danny Rowe nodded home from close range after Elliott Whitehouse's shot had been saved and, barely two minutes later, Matt Green smashed home from a tight angle to make it 2-1.
Jordan Storey hit the bar for Exeter before the visitors equalised through Jake Taylor's angled drive.
Palmer thought he had made it 3-2 but his header was ruled out for a foul, while a header from another Imps substitute, Luke Waterfall, hit the bar.
However, Palmer did prove to be the match-winner when he fired home in the 86th minute to the delight of Sincil Bank's biggest crowd of the season, as Lincoln climbed into the play-off places.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 22Allsop
- 23Eardley
- 16Bostwick
- 6Wharton
- 3Habergham
- 4Whitehouse
- 30Woodyard
- 19FrecklingtonSubstituted forWaterfallat 74'minutes
- 10Green
- 9RheadSubstituted forPalmerat 76'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 24RoweSubstituted forAndersonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 5Waterfall
- 7Pett
- 8Palmer
- 14Williams
- 15Wilson
- 26Anderson
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 23CrollSubstituted forWoodmanat 68'minutes
- 38Storey
- 22Wilson
- 2Sweeney
- 44Boateng
- 6Tillson
- 4JamesSubstituted forSimpsonat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Moxey
- 25Taylor
- 11Stockley
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 8Simpson
- 12Jones
- 19McAlinden
- 20Jay
- 33Loft
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 9,785
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 3, Exeter City 2.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Booking
Robbie Simpson (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Simpson (Exeter City).
Foul by Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City).
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Booking
Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 3, Exeter City 2. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Matt Green (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).
Attempt blocked. Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Hiram Boateng.
Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
(Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 2, Exeter City 2. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Simpson.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ollie Palmer replaces Matt Rhead.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Jordan Storey (Exeter City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Luke Waterfall replaces Lee Frecklington.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Sam Habergham.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Harry Anderson replaces Danny M. Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Craig Woodman replaces Luke Croll.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Robbie Simpson replaces Lloyd James.
Hand ball by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 2, Exeter City 1. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Eardley.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 1, Exeter City 1. Danny M. Rowe (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jayden Stockley.
Attempt blocked. Scott Wharton (Lincoln City) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).