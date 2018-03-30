Port Vale 2-1 Chesterfield

Port Vale claimed a late win against relegation-threatened Chesterfield despite playing 45 minutes with 10 men.

Danny Pugh put the home side ahead on the stroke of half-time when he converted David Worrall's low cross, but the midfielder was dismissed in first-half stoppage-time for a dangerous tackle on Jacob Brown.

Central midfielder Louis Reed, on loan from Sheffield United, levelled for Chesterfield on 56 minutes with a great 25-yard free-kick which found the top corner.

However, substitute Ben Whitfield showed composure in front of goal to curl past Aaron Ramsdale with seven minutes remaining to put Vale back in front.

Reed went close with another free-kick in the final minute but he sent his effort over the crossbar as the visitors searched for a last-gasp equaliser.

Andrew Talbot almost earned a share of the spoils for Chesterfield when he made a late run into the penalty area in stoppage-time but he could only shoot straight at goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

