Port Vale 2-1 Chesterfield

Port Vale claimed a late win against relegation-threatened Chesterfield despite playing 45 minutes with 10 men.

Danny Pugh put the home side ahead on the stroke of half-time when he converted David Worrall's low cross, but the midfielder was dismissed in first-half stoppage-time for a dangerous tackle on Jacob Brown.

Central midfielder Louis Reed, on loan from Sheffield United, levelled for Chesterfield on 56 minutes with a great 25-yard free-kick which found the top corner.

However, substitute Ben Whitfield showed composure in front of goal to curl past Aaron Ramsdale with seven minutes remaining to put Vale back in front.

Reed went close with another free-kick in the final minute but he sent his effort over the crossbar as the visitors searched for a last-gasp equaliser.

Andrew Talbot almost earned a share of the spoils for Chesterfield when he made a late run into the penalty area in stoppage-time but he could only shoot straight at goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 23Boot
  • 4Raglan
  • 33Howkins
  • 24SmithBooked at 90mins
  • 11Montaño
  • 10WorrallBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 89'minutes
  • 32TongeSubstituted forKayat 54'minutes
  • 8PughBooked at 45mins
  • 34HannantBooked at 79mins
  • 9Pope
  • 14BarnettSubstituted forWhitfieldat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Davis
  • 6Kay
  • 7Myers-Harness
  • 12Hornby
  • 19Turner
  • 21Gibbons
  • 31Whitfield

Chesterfield

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 27BarryBooked at 3mins
  • 35Nelson
  • 33Whitmore
  • 22TalbotBooked at 78mins
  • 44BrownSubstituted forO'Gradyat 86'minutes
  • 28Weir
  • 25Reed
  • 41HinesBooked at 79minsSubstituted forKayat 81'minutes
  • 24KellettSubstituted forDoddsat 81'minutes
  • 9Dennis

Substitutes

  • 10O'Grady
  • 12Anyon
  • 17Smith
  • 19Dodds
  • 20Maguire
  • 26McCourt
  • 37Kay
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
5,713

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamChesterfield
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1.

Attempt saved. Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Nathan Smith (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).

Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces David Worrall.

Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Chris O'Grady replaces Jacob Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1. Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) left footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Josh Kay replaces Zavon Hines.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Louis Dodds replaces Andy Kellett.

Booking

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

David Worrall (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Drew Talbot (Chesterfield).

Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bradley Barry (Chesterfield).

Attempt saved. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Bradley Barry.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Bradley Barry.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sid Nelson.

Attempt blocked. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Whitfield replaces Tyrone Barnett.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 1, Chesterfield 1. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).

Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Antony Kay replaces Michael Tonge.

Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).

Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Port Vale 1, Chesterfield 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Port Vale 1, Chesterfield 0.

Attempt missed. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Dismissal

Danny Pugh (Port Vale) is shown the red card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
