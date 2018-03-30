Match ends, Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1.
Port Vale 2-1 Chesterfield
Port Vale claimed a late win against relegation-threatened Chesterfield despite playing 45 minutes with 10 men.
Danny Pugh put the home side ahead on the stroke of half-time when he converted David Worrall's low cross, but the midfielder was dismissed in first-half stoppage-time for a dangerous tackle on Jacob Brown.
Central midfielder Louis Reed, on loan from Sheffield United, levelled for Chesterfield on 56 minutes with a great 25-yard free-kick which found the top corner.
However, substitute Ben Whitfield showed composure in front of goal to curl past Aaron Ramsdale with seven minutes remaining to put Vale back in front.
Reed went close with another free-kick in the final minute but he sent his effort over the crossbar as the visitors searched for a last-gasp equaliser.
Andrew Talbot almost earned a share of the spoils for Chesterfield when he made a late run into the penalty area in stoppage-time but he could only shoot straight at goalkeeper Ryan Boot.
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 4Raglan
- 33Howkins
- 24SmithBooked at 90mins
- 11Montaño
- 10WorrallBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 89'minutes
- 32TongeSubstituted forKayat 54'minutes
- 8PughBooked at 45mins
- 34HannantBooked at 79mins
- 9Pope
- 14BarnettSubstituted forWhitfieldat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Davis
- 6Kay
- 7Myers-Harness
- 12Hornby
- 19Turner
- 21Gibbons
- 31Whitfield
Chesterfield
- 1Ramsdale
- 27BarryBooked at 3mins
- 35Nelson
- 33Whitmore
- 22TalbotBooked at 78mins
- 44BrownSubstituted forO'Gradyat 86'minutes
- 28Weir
- 25Reed
- 41HinesBooked at 79minsSubstituted forKayat 81'minutes
- 24KellettSubstituted forDoddsat 81'minutes
- 9Dennis
Substitutes
- 10O'Grady
- 12Anyon
- 17Smith
- 19Dodds
- 20Maguire
- 26McCourt
- 37Kay
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 5,713
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1.
Attempt saved. Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Nathan Smith (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).
Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces David Worrall.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Chris O'Grady replaces Jacob Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1. Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) left footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Josh Kay replaces Zavon Hines.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Louis Dodds replaces Andy Kellett.
Booking
Luke Hannant (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
David Worrall (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Drew Talbot (Chesterfield).
Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Barry (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Bradley Barry.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Bradley Barry.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sid Nelson.
Attempt blocked. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Whitfield replaces Tyrone Barnett.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 1, Chesterfield 1. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).
Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Antony Kay replaces Michael Tonge.
Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).
Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Port Vale 1, Chesterfield 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Port Vale 1, Chesterfield 0.
Attempt missed. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Dismissal
Danny Pugh (Port Vale) is shown the red card.