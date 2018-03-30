Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Mansfield Town 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Seamus Conneely's goal sent Accrington back to the top of League Two as they won at 10-man promotion rivals Mansfield.
Conneely struck on the hour mark after Mansfield had wasted two good chances following Mal Benning's 13th-minute dismissal for a high tackle on Billy Kee.
It left the Stags without a league win over Stanley in 14 attempts and new boss David Flitcroft without a victory in his first five games in charge.
In an ill-tempered first half, Mansfield started well and Lee Angol had a vicious shot tipped over after only two minutes.
After losing Benning the hosts almost stole the lead after 33 minutes as Aaron Chapman turned over a powerful Rhys Bennett header and Angol volleyed wide from the corner.
The home side missed another sitter in the 50th minute as Kane Hemmings side-footed wide from six yards from a low Hayden White cross.
Stanley punished them after 60 minutes as Conneely was left unmarked from a Sean McConville corner to send a six-yard header past Conrad Logan to steal the points.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 16WhiteBooked at 90mins
- 6Diamond
- 2Bennett
- 3BenningBooked at 13mins
- 11Atkinson
- 8MellisBooked at 58mins
- 7MacDonald
- 22Hamilton
- 9Angol
- 23HemmingsSubstituted forMillerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Digby
- 10Anderson
- 12Olejnik
- 19Hunt
- 20Thomas
- 26Byrom
- 31Miller
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 26Johnson
- 3Hughes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 2Dunne
- 7Clark
- 28Conneely
- 8Brown
- 11McConvilleBooked at 32mins
- 29Kee
- 10Jackson
Substitutes
- 6Nolan
- 9Zanzala
- 12Williams
- 16Maxted
- 17Sousa
- 19Rowan
- 32Rodgers
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 5,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Booking
Hayden White (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hayden White (Mansfield Town).
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Hayden White.
Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lee Angol (Mansfield Town).
Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Will Atkinson (Mansfield Town).
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Hand ball by Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
Attempt saved. Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ricky Miller replaces Kane Hemmings.
Attempt missed. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean McConville following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town).
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.
Foul by Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town).
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Lee Angol (Mansfield Town).