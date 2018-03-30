Mansfield Town 0-1 Accrington Stanley

Seamus Conneely's goal sent Accrington back to the top of League Two as they won at 10-man promotion rivals Mansfield.

Conneely struck on the hour mark after Mansfield had wasted two good chances following Mal Benning's 13th-minute dismissal for a high tackle on Billy Kee.

It left the Stags without a league win over Stanley in 14 attempts and new boss David Flitcroft without a victory in his first five games in charge.

In an ill-tempered first half, Mansfield started well and Lee Angol had a vicious shot tipped over after only two minutes.

After losing Benning the hosts almost stole the lead after 33 minutes as Aaron Chapman turned over a powerful Rhys Bennett header and Angol volleyed wide from the corner.

The home side missed another sitter in the 50th minute as Kane Hemmings side-footed wide from six yards from a low Hayden White cross.

Stanley punished them after 60 minutes as Conneely was left unmarked from a Sean McConville corner to send a six-yard header past Conrad Logan to steal the points.

