League Two
Grimsby0Stevenage0

Grimsby Town 0-0 Stevenage

Grimsby were unable to extend their winless run in League Two as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Stevenage.

Gary McSheffrey went closest for the hosts as he had an effort cleared off the line, and Chris Whelpdale saw a header come back off the post for the visitors.

Mallik Wilks spurned an opportunity to give Grimsby the lead when he received the ball from JJ Hooper in the box, with Jack King doing just enough to put the on-loan Leeds forward off.

Siriki Dembele then forced Tom King into a good save as he unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.

McSheffrey went closest for the hosts just before the break as he saw his goal-bound effort cleared off the line after a great run from full-back Andrew Fox.

Twenty minutes before the final whistle, Whelpdale almost put Stevenage ahead when his header came back off the post, but no-one was able to convert on the rebound as the sides settled for a point each.

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 12Mills
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Collins
  • 23Fox
  • 27DembeleSubstituted forHall-Johnsonat 86'minutes
  • 8Rose
  • 19Summerfield
  • 10McSheffreySubstituted forVernonat 80'minutes
  • 9Hooper
  • 18WilksSubstituted forCliftonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4McAllister
  • 7Berrett
  • 15Clifton
  • 21Vernon
  • 25Woolford
  • 30Killip
  • 31Hall-Johnson

Stevenage

  • 13King
  • 25HenrySubstituted forFranksat 45'minutes
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 4King
  • 3Martin
  • 10KennedySubstituted forBowditchat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Amos
  • 8Sheaf
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 9Revell
  • 19NewtonSubstituted forSamuelat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fryer
  • 2Smith
  • 5Franks
  • 11Goddard
  • 15Samuel
  • 17Gorman
  • 22Bowditch
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
5,368

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.

Booking

Dean Bowditch (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Bowditch (Stevenage).

Foul by Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town).

Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Andrew Fox.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Reece Hall-Johnson replaces Siriki Dembele.

Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dean Bowditch (Stevenage).

Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).

Alex Revell (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Chris Whelpdale.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Alex Samuel replaces Danny Newton.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Gary McSheffrey.

Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).

Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Attempt missed. Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton replaces Mallik Wilks because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Dean Bowditch replaces Ben Kennedy.

Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Stevenage).

Foul by Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town).

Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Tom King.

Attempt saved. Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.

Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Stevenage).

Second Half

Second Half begins Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Fraser Franks replaces Ronnie Henry because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.

Attempt blocked. Alex Revell (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
