Match ends, Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.
Grimsby Town 0-0 Stevenage
-
- From the section League Two
Grimsby were unable to extend their winless run in League Two as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Stevenage.
Gary McSheffrey went closest for the hosts as he had an effort cleared off the line, and Chris Whelpdale saw a header come back off the post for the visitors.
Mallik Wilks spurned an opportunity to give Grimsby the lead when he received the ball from JJ Hooper in the box, with Jack King doing just enough to put the on-loan Leeds forward off.
Siriki Dembele then forced Tom King into a good save as he unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.
McSheffrey went closest for the hosts just before the break as he saw his goal-bound effort cleared off the line after a great run from full-back Andrew Fox.
Twenty minutes before the final whistle, Whelpdale almost put Stevenage ahead when his header came back off the post, but no-one was able to convert on the rebound as the sides settled for a point each.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 12Mills
- 5Clarke
- 6Collins
- 23Fox
- 27DembeleSubstituted forHall-Johnsonat 86'minutes
- 8Rose
- 19Summerfield
- 10McSheffreySubstituted forVernonat 80'minutes
- 9Hooper
- 18WilksSubstituted forCliftonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McAllister
- 7Berrett
- 15Clifton
- 21Vernon
- 25Woolford
- 30Killip
- 31Hall-Johnson
Stevenage
- 13King
- 25HenrySubstituted forFranksat 45'minutes
- 6Wilkinson
- 4King
- 3Martin
- 10KennedySubstituted forBowditchat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Amos
- 8Sheaf
- 7Whelpdale
- 9Revell
- 19NewtonSubstituted forSamuelat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fryer
- 2Smith
- 5Franks
- 11Goddard
- 15Samuel
- 17Gorman
- 22Bowditch
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 5,368
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.
Booking
Dean Bowditch (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Bowditch (Stevenage).
Foul by Reece Hall-Johnson (Grimsby Town).
Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Andrew Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Reece Hall-Johnson replaces Siriki Dembele.
Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dean Bowditch (Stevenage).
Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).
Alex Revell (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Chris Whelpdale.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Alex Samuel replaces Danny Newton.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Gary McSheffrey.
Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).
Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton replaces Mallik Wilks because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Dean Bowditch replaces Ben Kennedy.
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fraser Franks (Stevenage).
Foul by Andrew Fox (Grimsby Town).
Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Tom King.
Attempt saved. Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fraser Franks (Stevenage).
Second Half
Second Half begins Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Fraser Franks replaces Ronnie Henry because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0.
Attempt blocked. Alex Revell (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.