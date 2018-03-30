Grimsby Town 0-0 Stevenage

Grimsby were unable to extend their winless run in League Two as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Stevenage.

Gary McSheffrey went closest for the hosts as he had an effort cleared off the line, and Chris Whelpdale saw a header come back off the post for the visitors.

Mallik Wilks spurned an opportunity to give Grimsby the lead when he received the ball from JJ Hooper in the box, with Jack King doing just enough to put the on-loan Leeds forward off.

Siriki Dembele then forced Tom King into a good save as he unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.

McSheffrey went closest for the hosts just before the break as he saw his goal-bound effort cleared off the line after a great run from full-back Andrew Fox.

Twenty minutes before the final whistle, Whelpdale almost put Stevenage ahead when his header came back off the post, but no-one was able to convert on the rebound as the sides settled for a point each.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.