Colchester United 2-1 Luton Town

Luton midfielder Luke Berry appeared to suffer a serious leg injury as the promotion-chasing Hatters suffered defeat at Colchester.

Berry went to ground in the second minute after seemingly getting his leg accidentally caught in a challenge with Colchester midfielder Tom Lapslie inside the Luton half.

Both teams were briefly taken off the pitch while Berry received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off, with the game eventually restarting 11 minutes later.

The U's went ahead in the 15th minute through Tom Eastman, who firmly headed in Ben Stevenson's cross.

And the hosts doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Luke Prosser nodded in at the far post, from another Stevenson delivery.

Luton left-back Dan Potts saw an effort flash just past the post while Danny Hylton had an effort ruled out for offside, as Luton went in behind at the break.

Hylton nodded over from Alan Sheehan's free-kick before scoring from the spot with three minutes remaining, after Ryan Jackson had fouled substitute Luke Gambin, but Colchester held out.

