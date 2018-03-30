League Two
Colchester2Luton1

Colchester United 2-1 Luton Town

Luton midfielder Luke Berry appeared to suffer a serious leg injury as the promotion-chasing Hatters suffered defeat at Colchester.

Berry went to ground in the second minute after seemingly getting his leg accidentally caught in a challenge with Colchester midfielder Tom Lapslie inside the Luton half.

Both teams were briefly taken off the pitch while Berry received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off, with the game eventually restarting 11 minutes later.

The U's went ahead in the 15th minute through Tom Eastman, who firmly headed in Ben Stevenson's cross.

And the hosts doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Luke Prosser nodded in at the far post, from another Stevenson delivery.

Luton left-back Dan Potts saw an effort flash just past the post while Danny Hylton had an effort ruled out for offside, as Luton went in behind at the break.

Hylton nodded over from Alan Sheehan's free-kick before scoring from the spot with three minutes remaining, after Ryan Jackson had fouled substitute Luke Gambin, but Colchester held out.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1WalkerBooked at 60mins
  • 2JacksonBooked at 53mins
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 7WrightBooked at 90mins
  • 4LapslieSubstituted forComleyat 14'minutes
  • 17StevensonSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
  • 11DickensonSubstituted forSeniorat 45'minutes
  • 10Szmodics
  • 19MandronBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 6Kent
  • 14Comley
  • 16Murray
  • 20Senior
  • 21Mandeville
  • 25Barnes
  • 27Ogedi-Uzokwe

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 2Justin
  • 6CuthbertBooked at 90mins
  • 44SheehanBooked at 53mins
  • 3PottsBooked at 40mins
  • 16ReaSubstituted forCornickat 71'minutes
  • 8Lee
  • 18BerrySubstituted forGambinat 14'minutes
  • 11ShinnieSubstituted forLeeat 66'minutes
  • 9Hylton
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 14Cornick
  • 15Jervis
  • 20Downes
  • 22Gambin
  • 38Lee
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
5,461

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 2, Luton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Luton Town 1.

Foul by Courtney Senior (Colchester United).

Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Drey Wright (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tom Eastman (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).

Attempt blocked. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 2, Luton Town 1. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty Luton Town. Luke Gambin draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).

Sean Murray (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Gambin (Luton Town).

Hand ball by James Collins (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Ben Stevenson.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Harry Cornick.

Attempt blocked. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Glen Rea.

Attempt missed. Dan Potts (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Attempt blocked. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Elliot Lee replaces Andrew Shinnie.

Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sam Walker (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired