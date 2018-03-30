Match ends, Colchester United 2, Luton Town 1.
Colchester United 2-1 Luton Town
-
Luton midfielder Luke Berry appeared to suffer a serious leg injury as the promotion-chasing Hatters suffered defeat at Colchester.
Berry went to ground in the second minute after seemingly getting his leg accidentally caught in a challenge with Colchester midfielder Tom Lapslie inside the Luton half.
Both teams were briefly taken off the pitch while Berry received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off, with the game eventually restarting 11 minutes later.
The U's went ahead in the 15th minute through Tom Eastman, who firmly headed in Ben Stevenson's cross.
And the hosts doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Luke Prosser nodded in at the far post, from another Stevenson delivery.
Luton left-back Dan Potts saw an effort flash just past the post while Danny Hylton had an effort ruled out for offside, as Luton went in behind at the break.
Hylton nodded over from Alan Sheehan's free-kick before scoring from the spot with three minutes remaining, after Ryan Jackson had fouled substitute Luke Gambin, but Colchester held out.
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1WalkerBooked at 60mins
- 2JacksonBooked at 53mins
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 22Vincent-Young
- 7WrightBooked at 90mins
- 4LapslieSubstituted forComleyat 14'minutes
- 17StevensonSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
- 11DickensonSubstituted forSeniorat 45'minutes
- 10Szmodics
- 19MandronBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 6Kent
- 14Comley
- 16Murray
- 20Senior
- 21Mandeville
- 25Barnes
- 27Ogedi-Uzokwe
Luton
- 36Shea
- 2Justin
- 6CuthbertBooked at 90mins
- 44SheehanBooked at 53mins
- 3PottsBooked at 40mins
- 16ReaSubstituted forCornickat 71'minutes
- 8Lee
- 18BerrySubstituted forGambinat 14'minutes
- 11ShinnieSubstituted forLeeat 66'minutes
- 9Hylton
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 14Cornick
- 15Jervis
- 20Downes
- 22Gambin
- 38Lee
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 5,461
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Luton Town 1.
Foul by Courtney Senior (Colchester United).
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Drey Wright (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Eastman (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).
Attempt blocked. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Colchester United 2, Luton Town 1. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Luton Town. Luke Gambin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).
Sean Murray (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Gambin (Luton Town).
Hand ball by James Collins (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Ben Stevenson.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Harry Cornick.
Attempt blocked. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Glen Rea.
Attempt missed. Dan Potts (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Attempt blocked. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Elliot Lee replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sam Walker (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.