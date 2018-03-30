Match ends, Barnet 2, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Barnet 2-1 Crewe Alexandra
John Akinde scored two penalties either side of a Harry McKirdy goal to earn Barnet victory against Crewe.
Akinde put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute but they were pegged back in the 71st minute when George Ray looped a header to the back post and McKirdy was able to steer it in.
The match appeared to be heading for a draw but in the 87th minute the Bees won their second penalty of the match and Akinde made no mistake from the spot to revive Barnet's League Two survival hopes.
Just before the first half drew to a close there was a goalmouth scramble, but the away side cleared the ball off the line and hacked it clear.
In the second half James Jones fouled Simeon Akinola in the area to concede a penalty. Akinde fired it in low to break the deadlock.
Paul Green would have equalised for Crewe but he was denied by Craig Ross' excellent save - minutes later the goalkeeper was beaten by McKirdy's effort from close range.
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro came agonisingly close to scoring as he struck the crossbar with a volley from the edge of the penalty box.
Late on, Shaq Coulthirst was fouled in the area by Ray and Akinde netted his second penalty of the match.
Line-ups
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 2Brindley
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6NelsonSubstituted forShomotunat 77'minutes
- 13Tutonda
- 23NichollsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 74'minutes
- 26Sweeney
- 7Watson
- 14AkinolaSubstituted forCoulthirstat 59'minutes
- 8WestonBooked at 90mins
- 9Akinde
Substitutes
- 4Clough
- 11Coulthirst
- 18Fonguck
- 19Shomotun
- 25Akpa Akpro
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- 32Payne
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 5Ray
- 12NolanBooked at 87mins
- 18Pickering
- 14Ainley
- 8JonesSubstituted forWintleat 58'minutes
- 30Green
- 20KirkSubstituted forLoweryat 74'minutes
- 10Bowery
- 39McKirdySubstituted forDagnallat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Walker
- 6Raynes
- 9Dagnall
- 13Richards
- 15Wintle
- 16Lowery
- 32Miller
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 1,951
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Crewe Alexandra 1.
Booking
Curtis Weston (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 2, Crewe Alexandra 1. John Akinde (Barnet) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Barnet. John Akinde draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Harry McKirdy.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Watson (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Barnet) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box following a set piece situation.
Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Fumnaya Shomotun replaces Michael Nelson.
Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).
Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Tommy Lowery replaces Charlie Kirk.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro replaces Alex Nicholls.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Crewe Alexandra 1. Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Ray.
Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Craig Ross.
Attempt saved. Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Alex Nicholls.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Simeon Akinola.