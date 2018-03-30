Barnet 2-1 Crewe Alexandra

John Akinde scored two penalties either side of a Harry McKirdy goal to earn Barnet victory against Crewe.

Akinde put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute but they were pegged back in the 71st minute when George Ray looped a header to the back post and McKirdy was able to steer it in.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw but in the 87th minute the Bees won their second penalty of the match and Akinde made no mistake from the spot to revive Barnet's League Two survival hopes.

Just before the first half drew to a close there was a goalmouth scramble, but the away side cleared the ball off the line and hacked it clear.

In the second half James Jones fouled Simeon Akinola in the area to concede a penalty. Akinde fired it in low to break the deadlock.

Paul Green would have equalised for Crewe but he was denied by Craig Ross' excellent save - minutes later the goalkeeper was beaten by McKirdy's effort from close range.

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro came agonisingly close to scoring as he struck the crossbar with a volley from the edge of the penalty box.

Late on, Shaq Coulthirst was fouled in the area by Ray and Akinde netted his second penalty of the match.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.