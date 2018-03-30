League Two
Barnet2Crewe1

Barnet 2-1 Crewe Alexandra

John Akinde scored two penalties either side of a Harry McKirdy goal to earn Barnet victory against Crewe.

Akinde put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute but they were pegged back in the 71st minute when George Ray looped a header to the back post and McKirdy was able to steer it in.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw but in the 87th minute the Bees won their second penalty of the match and Akinde made no mistake from the spot to revive Barnet's League Two survival hopes.

Just before the first half drew to a close there was a goalmouth scramble, but the away side cleared the ball off the line and hacked it clear.

In the second half James Jones fouled Simeon Akinola in the area to concede a penalty. Akinde fired it in low to break the deadlock.

Paul Green would have equalised for Crewe but he was denied by Craig Ross' excellent save - minutes later the goalkeeper was beaten by McKirdy's effort from close range.

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro came agonisingly close to scoring as he struck the crossbar with a volley from the edge of the penalty box.

Late on, Shaq Coulthirst was fouled in the area by Ray and Akinde netted his second penalty of the match.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 21Ross
  • 2Brindley
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6NelsonSubstituted forShomotunat 77'minutes
  • 13Tutonda
  • 23NichollsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 74'minutes
  • 26Sweeney
  • 7Watson
  • 14AkinolaSubstituted forCoulthirstat 59'minutes
  • 8WestonBooked at 90mins
  • 9Akinde

Substitutes

  • 4Clough
  • 11Coulthirst
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Shomotun
  • 25Akpa Akpro
  • 31McKenzie-Lyle
  • 32Payne

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Ng
  • 5Ray
  • 12NolanBooked at 87mins
  • 18Pickering
  • 14Ainley
  • 8JonesSubstituted forWintleat 58'minutes
  • 30Green
  • 20KirkSubstituted forLoweryat 74'minutes
  • 10Bowery
  • 39McKirdySubstituted forDagnallat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Walker
  • 6Raynes
  • 9Dagnall
  • 13Richards
  • 15Wintle
  • 16Lowery
  • 32Miller
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
1,951

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnetAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Barnet 2, Crewe Alexandra 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Crewe Alexandra 1.

Booking

Curtis Weston (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 2, Crewe Alexandra 1. John Akinde (Barnet) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Barnet. John Akinde draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Harry McKirdy.

Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ryan Watson (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Barnet) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box following a set piece situation.

Curtis Weston (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Fumnaya Shomotun replaces Michael Nelson.

Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).

Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Tommy Lowery replaces Charlie Kirk.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro replaces Alex Nicholls.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 1, Crewe Alexandra 1. Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Ray.

Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).

Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Craig Ross.

Attempt saved. Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Alex Nicholls.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Simeon Akinola.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington38245965402577
2Luton402111882424074
3Wycombe402011973541971
4Notts County401813961421967
5Exeter39206135244866
6Coventry391981248321665
7Lincoln City391713956421464
8Mansfield391615856411563
9Swindon39194166059161
10Carlisle401612125749860
11Colchester401513124944558
12Newport391315114950-154
13Cambridge401412144252-1054
14Crawley40158175057-753
15Cheltenham401212165858048
16Stevenage391112165056-645
17Crewe40134235065-1543
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe39915153848-1042
20Port Vale401012184355-1242
21Forest Green39117214767-2040
22Grimsby40911203261-2938
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4089233659-2333
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired