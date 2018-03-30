Newport County 1-1 Coventry City

Before this season Newport and Coventry had not faced each other since 1961

Newport County dented Coventry City's promotion prospects by holding the in-form Sky Blues at Rodney Parade.

Newport took the lead thanks to a great move involving David Pipe, Matty Dolan, Robbie Willmott and Paul Hayes, with Mickey Demetriou firing home.

Padraig Amond saw an effort cleared off the line and headed against the bar as the Exiles sought at second.

Coventry were second best after the interval but scored on the break through Maxime Biamou on 79 minutes.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "We are very disappointed, the performance was there but an individual mistake has cost us three points.

"We should have won, their goalkeeper was very good, he's got a bright future. We go again on Monday now, we rest up and go again."