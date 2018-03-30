Match ends, Newport County 1, Coventry City 1.
Newport County 1-1 Coventry City
Newport County dented Coventry City's promotion prospects by holding the in-form Sky Blues at Rodney Parade.
Newport took the lead thanks to a great move involving David Pipe, Matty Dolan, Robbie Willmott and Paul Hayes, with Mickey Demetriou firing home.
Padraig Amond saw an effort cleared off the line and headed against the bar as the Exiles sought at second.
Coventry were second best after the interval but scored on the break through Maxime Biamou on 79 minutes.
Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "We are very disappointed, the performance was there but an individual mistake has cost us three points.
"We should have won, their goalkeeper was very good, he's got a bright future. We go again on Monday now, we rest up and go again."
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 6White
- 25O'BrienBooked at 82mins
- 28Demetriou
- 2Pipe
- 7WillmottSubstituted forSheehanat 73'minutes
- 8Dolan
- 12Tozer
- 3Butler
- 9Amond
- 39HayesSubstituted forNoubleat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Nouble
- 13Jackson
- 15McCoulsky
- 19Reid
- 30Bittner
- 31Sheehan
- 45Collins
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 5McDonald
- 15Hyam
- 24HaynesBooked at 73mins
- 7VincentiSubstituted forBiamouat 77'minutes
- 30Bayliss
- 8Doyle
- 26ShipleySubstituted forReidat 65'minutes
- 10McNultySubstituted forPonticelliat 70'minutes
- 18Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 9Biamou
- 12Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 4,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Coventry City 1.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Dan Butler.
Foul by Padraig Amond (Newport County).
Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) because of an injury.
Booking
Mark O'Brien (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark O'Brien (Newport County).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 1, Coventry City 1. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyel Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Peter Vincenti.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Josh Sheehan replaces Robbie Willmott.
Booking
Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Haynes (Coventry City).
Foul by Mark O'Brien (Newport County).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Marc McNulty.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Jordan Shipley.
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Lee Burge.
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).
Attempt blocked. Ben Tozer (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Mark O'Brien.
Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ben White (Newport County).
Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Frank Nouble replaces Paul Hayes.
Second Half
Second Half begins Newport County 1, Coventry City 0.