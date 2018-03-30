Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Southend United 0.
Plymouth Argyle 4-0 Southend United
-
- From the section League One
Plymouth moved back into League One's top six with a comprehensive win over mid-table Southend thanks to two goals apiece from Ruben Lameiras and Graham Carey.
Lameiras opened the scoring, finishing off a brilliant passing move by steering a low shot past United keeper Mark Oxley after being teed up by target man Ryan Taylor.
Simon Cox missed a golden opportunity to level when Argyle keeper Remi Matthews could only parry Dru Yearwood's thumping 30-yard drive into his path.
Southend would rue that miss as within a minute as Carey fired promotion-chasing Plymouth two goals ahead with an audacious, deflected strike from the right of the box that flew up and over Oxley and in.
Carey doubled his tally and extended Argyle's lead in the when he swept in Oscar Threlkeld's pinpoint cross from the byline.
He missed an opportunity for a hat-trick when substitute Joel Grant won a penalty after John White's foul, Carey's rising spot-kick flying off the top of the crossbar.
It was left to Lameiras to make it 4-0 late on when he pounced as Oxley failed to hold Grant's strike.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 34Matthews
- 18Threlkeld
- 22Vyner
- 15Bradley
- 3Sawyer
- 14Makasi
- 24FoxSubstituted forSongo'oat 75'minutes
- 6NessSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 82'minutes
- 10Carey
- 19TaylorBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGrantat 71'minutes
- 11Lameiras
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 8Ainsworth
- 16Grant
- 17Taylor-Sinclair
- 25Letheren
- 30Paton
- 33Sangster
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 6Turner
- 48White
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlin
- 16Yearwood
- 18Mantom
- 4WordsworthBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWrightat 75'minutes
- 10CoxSubstituted forRobinsonat 78'minutes
- 9FortunéSubstituted forKightlyat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ferdinand
- 7Kightly
- 8Timlin
- 13Bishop
- 21Harrison
- 31Robinson
- 44Wright
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 11,965
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Southend United 0.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by John White.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
Attempt saved. Michael Kightly (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).
Sam Mantom (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moses Makasi (Plymouth Argyle).
Michael Turner (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 4, Southend United 0. Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair replaces Jamie Ness.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Sam Mantom (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).
Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joel Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John White (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Theo Robinson replaces Simon Cox.
Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Yann Songo'o replaces David Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Josh Wright replaces Anthony Wordsworth.
Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Penalty missed! Still Plymouth Argyle 3, Southend United 0. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) hits the bar with a left footed shot.
Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Joel Grant draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by John White (Southend United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joel Grant replaces Ryan Taylor.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
Attempt blocked. Michael Kightly (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John White (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.