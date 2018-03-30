League One
Rotherham1Peterborough1

Rotherham United 1-1 Peterborough United

Jack Marriott scored a last-gasp equaliser in a draw at Rotherham to keep Peterborough in the League One play-off mix.

Rotherham were on top in the opening stages, with Anthony Forde blowing a big chance after he was denied one-on-one by Conor O'Malley.

David Ball and then Semi Ajayi were both off target with opportunities in the box.

Peterborough were also wasteful in front of goal, Ryan Tafazolli and Marriott both denied by goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

Driving rain affected both teams at the start of the second half but Rotherham looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Caolan Lavery should really have made Rotherham's advantage count but he shot wide after the ball fell to him kindly in the box.

He made amends on when he turned in following Forde's free-kick, which Peterborough had failed to clear.

League One's top scorer Marriott remained lively well into stoppage time and he netted the leveller in the eighth added minute by turning in Junior Morias' cut-back.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 5Ajayi
  • 4Vaulks
  • 3MattockSubstituted forIhiekweat 84'minutes
  • 7Forde
  • 8Palmer
  • 17TowellSubstituted forR Williamsat 90+6'minutes
  • 22Newell
  • 24SmithBooked at 90mins
  • 10BallSubstituted forLaveryat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Wood
  • 11Taylor
  • 12Price
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 21Yates
  • 23R Williams
  • 31Lavery

Peterborough

  • 25O'Malley
  • 2Shephard
  • 5TafazolliBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFreestoneat 73'minutes
  • 27Taylor
  • 3Hughes
  • 42Grant
  • 8Forrester
  • 11MaddisonBooked at 72mins
  • 37CooperSubstituted forMoriasat 51'minutes
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forWardat 56'minutes
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 1Bond
  • 15Ward
  • 16Morias
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 20Doughty
  • 21Anderson
  • 32Freestone
Referee:
Scott Oldham
Attendance:
9,573

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 1.

Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).

Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Morias.

Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Ryan Williams replaces Richard Towell because of an injury.

Delay in match Richard Towell (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Booking

Michael Smith (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United).

Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.

Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael Ihiekwe replaces Joe Mattock because of an injury.

Delay in match Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Caolan Lavery.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Conor O'Malley.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Lewis Freestone replaces Ryan Tafazolli because of an injury.

Booking

Junior Morias (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.

Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United).

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 0. Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248571234880
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury39239752312178
4Rotherham392061364461866
5Scunthorpe401515105748960
6Plymouth39179135147460
7Peterborough3915131161491258
8Charlton381610125046458
9Portsmouth38174174847155
10Bristol Rovers39166175658-254
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend391311154559-1450
13Doncaster381213134745249
14Gillingham381213134343049
15Fleetwood39139175157-648
16Blackpool391114144550-547
17Oxford Utd381210165358-546
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19MK Dons391012173952-1342
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21Oldham371010175065-1540
22Northampton401010203667-3140
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

Top Stories

