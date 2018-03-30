Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 1.
Rotherham United 1-1 Peterborough United
Jack Marriott scored a last-gasp equaliser in a draw at Rotherham to keep Peterborough in the League One play-off mix.
Rotherham were on top in the opening stages, with Anthony Forde blowing a big chance after he was denied one-on-one by Conor O'Malley.
David Ball and then Semi Ajayi were both off target with opportunities in the box.
Peterborough were also wasteful in front of goal, Ryan Tafazolli and Marriott both denied by goalkeeper Marek Rodak.
Driving rain affected both teams at the start of the second half but Rotherham looked more likely to break the deadlock.
Caolan Lavery should really have made Rotherham's advantage count but he shot wide after the ball fell to him kindly in the box.
He made amends on when he turned in following Forde's free-kick, which Peterborough had failed to clear.
League One's top scorer Marriott remained lively well into stoppage time and he netted the leveller in the eighth added minute by turning in Junior Morias' cut-back.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 5Ajayi
- 4Vaulks
- 3MattockSubstituted forIhiekweat 84'minutes
- 7Forde
- 8Palmer
- 17TowellSubstituted forR Williamsat 90+6'minutes
- 22Newell
- 24SmithBooked at 90mins
- 10BallSubstituted forLaveryat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Wood
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 20Ihiekwe
- 21Yates
- 23R Williams
- 31Lavery
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 2Shephard
- 5TafazolliBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFreestoneat 73'minutes
- 27Taylor
- 3Hughes
- 42Grant
- 8Forrester
- 11MaddisonBooked at 72mins
- 37CooperSubstituted forMoriasat 51'minutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forWardat 56'minutes
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 1Bond
- 15Ward
- 16Morias
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 20Doughty
- 21Anderson
- 32Freestone
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 9,573
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 1.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Morias.
Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Ryan Williams replaces Richard Towell because of an injury.
Delay in match Richard Towell (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Booking
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United).
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael Ihiekwe replaces Joe Mattock because of an injury.
Delay in match Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Caolan Lavery.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Conor O'Malley.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Lewis Freestone replaces Ryan Tafazolli because of an injury.
Booking
Junior Morias (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United).
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Peterborough United 0. Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.