Northampton Town 0-4 Charlton Athletic

Tariqe Fosu scored twice as Lee Bowyer made it two wins from two games in caretaker charge of Charlton with a thumping victory at relegation-battling Northampton.

Bowyer, placed in temporary charge last week, saw Ben Reeves hand his side an early advantage before Fosu scored either side of half-time and then Josh Magennis headed in a late fourth.

The Addicks sit two points and two places outside the play-offs, while Northampton remain third from bottom.

Chartlon were ahead when Lewis Page's peach of a cross was headed in by Reeves, before Fosu strode through the middle of the pitch and found the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Nicky Ajose and Jake Forster-Caskey had further chances before the visitors went three ahead as Fosu scored his second, driving home from 25 yards.

Magennis added the gloss to Charlton's victory, heading in Reeves' cross at the back post.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.