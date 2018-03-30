League One
Northampton0Charlton4

Northampton Town 0-4 Charlton Athletic

Tariqe Fosu scored twice as Lee Bowyer made it two wins from two games in caretaker charge of Charlton with a thumping victory at relegation-battling Northampton.

Bowyer, placed in temporary charge last week, saw Ben Reeves hand his side an early advantage before Fosu scored either side of half-time and then Josh Magennis headed in a late fourth.

The Addicks sit two points and two places outside the play-offs, while Northampton remain third from bottom.

Chartlon were ahead when Lewis Page's peach of a cross was headed in by Reeves, before Fosu strode through the middle of the pitch and found the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Nicky Ajose and Jake Forster-Caskey had further chances before the visitors went three ahead as Fosu scored his second, driving home from 25 yards.

Magennis added the gloss to Charlton's victory, heading in Reeves' cross at the back post.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 13O'Donnell
  • 2MoloneyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAriyibiat 41'minutes
  • 6Taylor
  • 37Turnbull
  • 24Facey
  • 17McWilliamsBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPereiraat 52'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 29Grimes
  • 3Buchanan
  • 22CrooksBooked at 88mins
  • 10van VeenSubstituted forMathisat 68'minutes
  • 19Long

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 5Barnett
  • 9Mathis
  • 14Hoskins
  • 28Pereira
  • 39Bunney
  • 45Ariyibi

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 34Dijksteel
  • 5Bauer
  • 6PearceBooked at 71mins
  • 2Page
  • 17Aribo
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 27ZyroSubstituted forMagennisat 67'minutes
  • 12Reeves
  • 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forKaikaiat 81'minutes
  • 8AjoseSubstituted forMavididiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Marshall
  • 9Magennis
  • 11Kaikai
  • 13Phillips
  • 15Konsa
  • 16Mavididi
  • 23Sarr
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
6,416

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home22
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 0, Charlton Athletic 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Charlton Athletic 4.

Foul by Boris Mathis (Northampton Town).

Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town).

Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).

Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Buchanan (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Boris Mathis (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

Attempt saved. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Sullay Kaikai replaces Tariqe Fosu-Henry.

Goal!

Goal! Northampton Town 0, Charlton Athletic 4. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Reeves.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).

Foul by Chris Long (Northampton Town).

Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Boris Mathis replaces Kevin van Veen.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Josh Magennis replaces Michal Zyro.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248571234880
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury39239752312178
4Rotherham392061364461866
5Scunthorpe401515105748960
6Plymouth39179135147460
7Peterborough3915131161491258
8Charlton381610125046458
9Portsmouth38174174847155
10Bristol Rovers39166175658-254
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend391311154559-1450
13Doncaster381213134745249
14Gillingham381213134343049
15Fleetwood39139175157-648
16Blackpool391114144550-547
17Oxford Utd381210165358-546
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19MK Dons391012173952-1342
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21Oldham371010175065-1540
22Northampton401010203667-3140
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired