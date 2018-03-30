Blackpool 1-2 Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster claimed their first away win since December as Tommy Rowe's brace secured victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Rowe opened the scoring two minutes before half-time and then grabbed a winner after Colin Daniel had restored parity, sealing a win which moved Rovers nine points clear of the relegation zone and ended the Seasiders' six-game unbeaten home run.

The first half was a scrappy affair until Rowe livened things up with the game's first goal on, a smart team move finding the midfielder 20 yards out and his deflected strike looping over Joe Lumley and into the back of the net.

Gary Bowyer's side almost responded five minutes after the interval but Marko Marosi did superbly to tip Armand Gnanduillet's header over the bar.

The hosts did equalise when Jay Spearing's pinpoint cross-field ball found Daniel, who beat Marosi at his near post from 12 yards.

But they were not back on level terms for long as Doncaster swiftly retook the the lead thanks to a superb free-kick routine.

James Coppinger looked to be taking it, with John Marquis and Rowe standing in front of the ball, but Marquis tapped it to Rowe, who fired into the bottom corner.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.