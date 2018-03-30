League One
Blackpool1Doncaster2

Blackpool 1-2 Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster claimed their first away win since December as Tommy Rowe's brace secured victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Rowe opened the scoring two minutes before half-time and then grabbed a winner after Colin Daniel had restored parity, sealing a win which moved Rovers nine points clear of the relegation zone and ended the Seasiders' six-game unbeaten home run.

The first half was a scrappy affair until Rowe livened things up with the game's first goal on, a smart team move finding the midfielder 20 yards out and his deflected strike looping over Joe Lumley and into the back of the net.

Gary Bowyer's side almost responded five minutes after the interval but Marko Marosi did superbly to tip Armand Gnanduillet's header over the bar.

The hosts did equalise when Jay Spearing's pinpoint cross-field ball found Daniel, who beat Marosi at his near post from 12 yards.

But they were not back on level terms for long as Doncaster swiftly retook the the lead thanks to a superb free-kick routine.

James Coppinger looked to be taking it, with John Marquis and Rowe standing in front of the ball, but Marquis tapped it to Rowe, who fired into the bottom corner.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 6AimsonSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 79'minutes
  • 5Robertson
  • 16TiltBooked at 69mins
  • 20TurtonBooked at 36mins
  • 44SpearingBooked at 77mins
  • 15LongstaffSubstituted forMengaat 80'minutes
  • 14RyanBooked at 78mins
  • 23Daniel
  • 11Gnanduillet
  • 30DelfounesoSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8D'Almeida
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 21Menga
  • 22Agyei
  • 24Cooke
  • 37Mafoumbi

Doncaster

  • 13Marosi
  • 17Blair
  • 15Wright
  • 5Baudry
  • 8Mason
  • 4McCullough
  • 16Houghton
  • 10Rowe
  • 26Coppinger
  • 22Beestin
  • 9MarquisBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 1Lawlor
  • 7Kongolo
  • 11Williams
  • 12Whiteman
  • 19May
  • 24Boyle
  • 27Ben Khemis
Referee:
Ollie Yates
Attendance:
4,533

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Attempt saved. Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).

Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Dolly Menga replaces Sean Longstaff.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Will Aimson.

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jay Spearing (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 2. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Marquis.

Booking

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).

Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt missed. Jay Spearing (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 1. Colin Daniel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Spearing.

Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248571234880
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury39239752312178
4Rotherham392061364461866
5Scunthorpe401515105748960
6Plymouth39179135147460
7Peterborough3915131161491258
8Charlton381610125046458
9Portsmouth38174174847155
10Bristol Rovers39166175658-254
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend391311154559-1450
13Doncaster381213134745249
14Gillingham381213134343049
15Fleetwood39139175157-648
16Blackpool391114144550-547
17Oxford Utd381210165358-546
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19MK Dons391012173952-1342
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21Oldham371010175065-1540
22Northampton401010203667-3140
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

