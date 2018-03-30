Match ends, Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 2.
Blackpool 1-2 Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Doncaster claimed their first away win since December as Tommy Rowe's brace secured victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
Rowe opened the scoring two minutes before half-time and then grabbed a winner after Colin Daniel had restored parity, sealing a win which moved Rovers nine points clear of the relegation zone and ended the Seasiders' six-game unbeaten home run.
The first half was a scrappy affair until Rowe livened things up with the game's first goal on, a smart team move finding the midfielder 20 yards out and his deflected strike looping over Joe Lumley and into the back of the net.
Gary Bowyer's side almost responded five minutes after the interval but Marko Marosi did superbly to tip Armand Gnanduillet's header over the bar.
The hosts did equalise when Jay Spearing's pinpoint cross-field ball found Daniel, who beat Marosi at his near post from 12 yards.
But they were not back on level terms for long as Doncaster swiftly retook the the lead thanks to a superb free-kick routine.
James Coppinger looked to be taking it, with John Marquis and Rowe standing in front of the ball, but Marquis tapped it to Rowe, who fired into the bottom corner.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 6AimsonSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 79'minutes
- 5Robertson
- 16TiltBooked at 69mins
- 20TurtonBooked at 36mins
- 44SpearingBooked at 77mins
- 15LongstaffSubstituted forMengaat 80'minutes
- 14RyanBooked at 78mins
- 23Daniel
- 11Gnanduillet
- 30DelfounesoSubstituted forPhilliskirkat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8D'Almeida
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 18Philliskirk
- 21Menga
- 22Agyei
- 24Cooke
- 37Mafoumbi
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 17Blair
- 15Wright
- 5Baudry
- 8Mason
- 4McCullough
- 16Houghton
- 10Rowe
- 26Coppinger
- 22Beestin
- 9MarquisBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Lawlor
- 7Kongolo
- 11Williams
- 12Whiteman
- 19May
- 24Boyle
- 27Ben Khemis
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 4,533
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 2.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Attempt saved. Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Dolly Menga replaces Sean Longstaff.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Will Aimson.
Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jay Spearing (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 2. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Marquis.
Booking
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).
Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Jay Spearing (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Doncaster Rovers 1. Colin Daniel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).