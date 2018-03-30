League One
Wimbledon0Fleetwood1

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood took a huge step towards survival in League One as Jack Sowerby's goal secured a vital victory on a saturated pitch at AFC Wimbledon.

The Cod Army's third straight win took them eight points above the relegation zone with seven games left, while the Dons - still only two clear - remained in trouble.

Ashley Hunter had a powerful long-range effort beaten away by Wimbledon goalkeeper George Long, but conditions were difficult for both sets of players due to the standing water on the pitch.

Fleetwood adapted better, however, and were ahead when Conor McAleny found Sowerby in plenty of space and he gave Long no chance with an emphatic finish.

Egli Kaja then fired just wide after being well found by Tom Soares before Lyle Taylor wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise for Wimbledon from Dean Parrett's free-kick.

Taylor was then denied by a brilliant save by Alex Cairns before Liam Trotter's 30-yard half-volley flew just over, but the hosts could not find a leveller.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 1Long
  • 2Fuller
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 5Nightingale
  • 3Meades
  • 18ParrettSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
  • 19SoaresBooked at 43mins
  • 14Trotter
  • 21Kaja
  • 33Taylor
  • 11ForresterSubstituted forBarchamat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 7Francomb
  • 8Abdou
  • 16Sam
  • 17Barcham
  • 23Kennedy
  • 24McDonnell

Fleetwood

  • 21CairnsBooked at 90mins
  • 5Eastham
  • 6Pond
  • 12Bolger
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Dempsey
  • 28Sowerby
  • 16Diagouraga
  • 22Hunter
  • 10McAlenySubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 73'minutes
  • 17MaddenSubstituted forGrantat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 9Burns
  • 11Grant
  • 18Glendon
  • 19Jones
  • 27Biggins
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
4,378

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1.

Foul by Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon).

Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Alex Cairns (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Nathan Pond.

Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Andy Barcham replaces Harry Forrester.

Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).

Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by George Long.

Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Paul Robinson replaces Dean Parrett.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Paddy Madden.

Attempt saved. Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).

Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Conor McAleny.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ashley Hunter.

Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).

Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).

Toumani Diagouraga (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248571234880
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury39239752312178
4Rotherham392061364461866
5Scunthorpe401515105748960
6Plymouth39179135147460
7Peterborough3915131161491258
8Charlton381610125046458
9Portsmouth38174174847155
10Bristol Rovers39166175658-254
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend391311154559-1450
13Doncaster381213134745249
14Gillingham381213134343049
15Fleetwood39139175157-648
16Blackpool391114144550-547
17Oxford Utd381210165358-546
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19MK Dons391012173952-1342
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21Oldham371010175065-1540
22Northampton401010203667-3140
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired