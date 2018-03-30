AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Fleetwood Town

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1.
Fleetwood took a huge step towards survival in League One as Jack Sowerby's goal secured a vital victory on a saturated pitch at AFC Wimbledon.
The Cod Army's third straight win took them eight points above the relegation zone with seven games left, while the Dons - still only two clear - remained in trouble.
Ashley Hunter had a powerful long-range effort beaten away by Wimbledon goalkeeper George Long, but conditions were difficult for both sets of players due to the standing water on the pitch.
Fleetwood adapted better, however, and were ahead when Conor McAleny found Sowerby in plenty of space and he gave Long no chance with an emphatic finish.
Egli Kaja then fired just wide after being well found by Tom Soares before Lyle Taylor wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise for Wimbledon from Dean Parrett's free-kick.
Taylor was then denied by a brilliant save by Alex Cairns before Liam Trotter's 30-yard half-volley flew just over, but the hosts could not find a leveller.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 4Oshilaja
- 5Nightingale
- 3Meades
- 18ParrettSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
- 19SoaresBooked at 43mins
- 14Trotter
- 21Kaja
- 33Taylor
- 11ForresterSubstituted forBarchamat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 7Francomb
- 8Abdou
- 16Sam
- 17Barcham
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
Fleetwood
- 21CairnsBooked at 90mins
- 5Eastham
- 6Pond
- 12Bolger
- 2Coyle
- 8Dempsey
- 28Sowerby
- 16Diagouraga
- 22Hunter
- 10McAlenySubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 73'minutes
- 17MaddenSubstituted forGrantat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 9Burns
- 11Grant
- 18Glendon
- 19Jones
- 27Biggins
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 4,378
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1.
Foul by Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon).
Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alex Cairns (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Andy Barcham replaces Harry Forrester.
Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).
Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).
Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by George Long.
Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Paul Robinson replaces Dean Parrett.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Paddy Madden.
Attempt saved. Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Conor McAleny.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ashley Hunter.
Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).
Toumani Diagouraga (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.