AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood took a huge step towards survival in League One as Jack Sowerby's goal secured a vital victory on a saturated pitch at AFC Wimbledon.

The Cod Army's third straight win took them eight points above the relegation zone with seven games left, while the Dons - still only two clear - remained in trouble.

Ashley Hunter had a powerful long-range effort beaten away by Wimbledon goalkeeper George Long, but conditions were difficult for both sets of players due to the standing water on the pitch.

Fleetwood adapted better, however, and were ahead when Conor McAleny found Sowerby in plenty of space and he gave Long no chance with an emphatic finish.

Egli Kaja then fired just wide after being well found by Tom Soares before Lyle Taylor wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise for Wimbledon from Dean Parrett's free-kick.

Taylor was then denied by a brilliant save by Alex Cairns before Liam Trotter's 30-yard half-volley flew just over, but the hosts could not find a leveller.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.