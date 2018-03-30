Wigan Athletic 3-0 Oldham Athletic

Wigan stepped up their League One title push with victory over Oldham at the DW Stadium.

Paul Cook's men are jostling with Blackburn and Shrewsbury for silverware and automatic promotion, and they barely needed to get out of second gear as goals from Will Grigg, James Vaughan and Nick Powell clinched the points.

Oldham, desperately fighting to hold on to their third-tier status, posed a threat while the score remained goalless as Eoin Doyle tested goalkeeper Christian Walton from the edge of the box.

But from the moment Grigg opened the scoring five minutes before half-time, when firing home his 19th goal of the season, the result was never in doubt.

Grigg made way for Vaughan at the interval, and the substitute doubled Wigan's lead within four minutes of the restart after an awful mistake in the Oldham defence.

Powell made it 3-0 after 66 minutes with a delicious strike from just inside the penalty area to complete a routine win.

