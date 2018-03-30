Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Oldham Athletic 0.
Wigan Athletic 3-0 Oldham Athletic
Wigan stepped up their League One title push with victory over Oldham at the DW Stadium.
Paul Cook's men are jostling with Blackburn and Shrewsbury for silverware and automatic promotion, and they barely needed to get out of second gear as goals from Will Grigg, James Vaughan and Nick Powell clinched the points.
Oldham, desperately fighting to hold on to their third-tier status, posed a threat while the score remained goalless as Eoin Doyle tested goalkeeper Christian Walton from the edge of the box.
But from the moment Grigg opened the scoring five minutes before half-time, when firing home his 19th goal of the season, the result was never in doubt.
Grigg made way for Vaughan at the interval, and the substitute doubled Wigan's lead within four minutes of the restart after an awful mistake in the Oldham defence.
Powell made it 3-0 after 66 minutes with a delicious strike from just inside the penalty area to complete a routine win.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 6Power
- 27ColcloughSubstituted forMasseyat 63'minutes
- 25PowellSubstituted forRobertsat 82'minutes
- 17Jacobs
- 9GriggSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 8Vaughan
- 10Cole
- 11Massey
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 23Hunt
- 4Wilson
- 40Bryan
- 3Moimbé
- 24Fane
- 18PringleBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMcEleneyat 56'minutes
- 6GardnerBooked at 30mins
- 29ByrneSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 71'minutes
- 13DoyleBooked at 83mins
- 9DaviesSubstituted forHollowayat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 7Benyu
- 10Holloway
- 11McLaughlin
- 12Nazon
- 15Edmundson
- 16McEleney
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 10,625
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Oldham Athletic 0.
Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Johny Placide.
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Booking
Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Nick Powell.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Ryan McLaughlin replaces Jack Byrne.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Patrick McEleney.
Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Oldham Athletic 0. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Craig Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Ryan Colclough.
Foul by Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).
Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Patrick McEleney replaces Ben Pringle.
Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).
Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Oldham Athletic 0. James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Vaughan replaces William Grigg because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 1, Oldham Athletic 0.