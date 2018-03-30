League One
Wigan3Oldham0

Wigan Athletic 3-0 Oldham Athletic

Wigan stepped up their League One title push with victory over Oldham at the DW Stadium.

Paul Cook's men are jostling with Blackburn and Shrewsbury for silverware and automatic promotion, and they barely needed to get out of second gear as goals from Will Grigg, James Vaughan and Nick Powell clinched the points.

Oldham, desperately fighting to hold on to their third-tier status, posed a threat while the score remained goalless as Eoin Doyle tested goalkeeper Christian Walton from the edge of the box.

But from the moment Grigg opened the scoring five minutes before half-time, when firing home his 19th goal of the season, the result was never in doubt.

Grigg made way for Vaughan at the interval, and the substitute doubled Wigan's lead within four minutes of the restart after an awful mistake in the Oldham defence.

Powell made it 3-0 after 66 minutes with a delicious strike from just inside the penalty area to complete a routine win.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 6Power
  • 27ColcloughSubstituted forMasseyat 63'minutes
  • 25PowellSubstituted forRobertsat 82'minutes
  • 17Jacobs
  • 9GriggSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 8Vaughan
  • 10Cole
  • 11Massey
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 23Hunt
  • 4Wilson
  • 40Bryan
  • 3Moimbé
  • 24Fane
  • 18PringleBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMcEleneyat 56'minutes
  • 6GardnerBooked at 30mins
  • 29ByrneSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 71'minutes
  • 13DoyleBooked at 83mins
  • 9DaviesSubstituted forHollowayat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 7Benyu
  • 10Holloway
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 12Nazon
  • 15Edmundson
  • 16McEleney
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
10,625

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Oldham Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Oldham Athletic 0.

Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Johny Placide.

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).

Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

Booking

Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Nick Powell.

Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).

Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Ryan McLaughlin replaces Jack Byrne.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Patrick McEleney.

Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic).

Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Oldham Athletic 0. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Craig Davies.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Ryan Colclough.

Foul by Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic).

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).

Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Patrick McEleney replaces Ben Pringle.

Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).

Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Oldham Athletic 0. James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Vaughan replaces William Grigg because of an injury.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 1, Oldham Athletic 0.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248571234880
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury39239752312178
4Rotherham392061364461866
5Scunthorpe401515105748960
6Plymouth39179135147460
7Peterborough3915131161491258
8Charlton381610125046458
9Portsmouth38174174847155
10Bristol Rovers39166175658-254
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend391311154559-1450
13Doncaster381213134745249
14Gillingham381213134343049
15Fleetwood39139175157-648
16Blackpool391114144550-547
17Oxford Utd381210165358-546
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19MK Dons391012173952-1342
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21Oldham371010175065-1540
22Northampton401010203667-3140
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired