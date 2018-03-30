League One
Bristol Rovers 2-1 Bury

Chris Lines fired a winner from the penalty spot as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Bury in an entertaining League One clash.

Bury had the best chance of the first half as a Neil Danns volley at the far post from Zeli Ismail's corner was palmed away by Sam Slocombe.

But the visitors had a major let-off just before the break when Nathan Cameron's over-hit back-pass beat goalkeeper Connor Ripley and the ball bobbled wide.

Danns broke the deadlock with a curling right-footed shot from 12 yards after the ball had broken to him in a crowded area.

But Rovers were level when Kyle Bennett's pass set up substitute Dom Telford to shoot low past Ripley from inside the area just two minutes after replacing Tom Nichols.

And Lines completed the comeback late on as he sent Ripley the wrong way with his low penalty after Ryan Cooney was adjudged to have brought down Kyle Bennett.

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 22Partington
  • 25Craig
  • 4Lockyer
  • 20Bola
  • 26Bennett
  • 8O ClarkeBooked at 10mins
  • 14Lines
  • 23MensahSubstituted forMooreat 63'minutes
  • 9HarrisonSubstituted forGaffneyat 90+2'minutes
  • 11NicholsSubstituted forTelfordat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Sweeney
  • 18Telford
  • 19Moore
  • 21Smith
  • 30Gaffney
  • 32Russe
  • 39Hargreaves

Bury

  • 12Ripley
  • 28Cooney
  • 27CameronSubstituted forThompsonat 68'minutes
  • 36ClarkeSubstituted forLoweat 90'minutes
  • 3Leigh
  • 16IsmailSubstituted forO'Sheaat 77'minutes
  • 31DannsBooked at 85mins
  • 24Styles
  • 18LaurentBooked at 19mins
  • 33Bunn
  • 19Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Murphy
  • 4Tutte
  • 5Thompson
  • 10Mayor
  • 26O'Shea
  • 30Ince
  • 39Lowe
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
9,030

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamBury
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1.

Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Rory Gaffney replaces Ellis Harrison.

Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Ryan Lowe replaces Peter Clarke.

Josh Laurent (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Cooney.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1. Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Ryan Cooney (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Ryan Cooney (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Bristol Rovers. Kyle Bennett draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Harry Bunn (Bury).

Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Connor Ripley.

Attempt saved. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Bola (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Jay O'Shea replaces Zeli Ismail.

Peter Clarke (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers).

Foul by Peter Clarke (Bury).

(Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

Hand ball by Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Adam Thompson replaces Nathan Cameron because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nathan Cameron (Bury) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Bury 1. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Bennett.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nathan Cameron (Bury) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Byron Moore replaces Bernard Mensah.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248571234880
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury39239752312178
4Rotherham392061364461866
5Scunthorpe401515105748960
6Plymouth39179135147460
7Peterborough3915131161491258
8Charlton381610125046458
9Portsmouth38174174847155
10Bristol Rovers39166175658-254
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend391311154559-1450
13Doncaster381213134745249
14Gillingham381213134343049
15Fleetwood39139175157-648
16Blackpool391114144550-547
17Oxford Utd381210165358-546
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19MK Dons391012173952-1342
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21Oldham371010175065-1540
22Northampton401010203667-3140
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

