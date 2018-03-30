Bristol Rovers 2-1 Bury

Chris Lines fired a winner from the penalty spot as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Bury in an entertaining League One clash.

Bury had the best chance of the first half as a Neil Danns volley at the far post from Zeli Ismail's corner was palmed away by Sam Slocombe.

But the visitors had a major let-off just before the break when Nathan Cameron's over-hit back-pass beat goalkeeper Connor Ripley and the ball bobbled wide.

Danns broke the deadlock with a curling right-footed shot from 12 yards after the ball had broken to him in a crowded area.

But Rovers were level when Kyle Bennett's pass set up substitute Dom Telford to shoot low past Ripley from inside the area just two minutes after replacing Tom Nichols.

And Lines completed the comeback late on as he sent Ripley the wrong way with his low penalty after Ryan Cooney was adjudged to have brought down Kyle Bennett.

