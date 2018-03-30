Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1.
Bristol Rovers 2-1 Bury
Chris Lines fired a winner from the penalty spot as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Bury in an entertaining League One clash.
Bury had the best chance of the first half as a Neil Danns volley at the far post from Zeli Ismail's corner was palmed away by Sam Slocombe.
But the visitors had a major let-off just before the break when Nathan Cameron's over-hit back-pass beat goalkeeper Connor Ripley and the ball bobbled wide.
Danns broke the deadlock with a curling right-footed shot from 12 yards after the ball had broken to him in a crowded area.
But Rovers were level when Kyle Bennett's pass set up substitute Dom Telford to shoot low past Ripley from inside the area just two minutes after replacing Tom Nichols.
And Lines completed the comeback late on as he sent Ripley the wrong way with his low penalty after Ryan Cooney was adjudged to have brought down Kyle Bennett.
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 22Partington
- 25Craig
- 4Lockyer
- 20Bola
- 26Bennett
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 10mins
- 14Lines
- 23MensahSubstituted forMooreat 63'minutes
- 9HarrisonSubstituted forGaffneyat 90+2'minutes
- 11NicholsSubstituted forTelfordat 63'minutes
- 6Sweeney
- 18Telford
- 19Moore
- 21Smith
- 30Gaffney
- 32Russe
- 39Hargreaves
Bury
- 12Ripley
- 28Cooney
- 27CameronSubstituted forThompsonat 68'minutes
- 36ClarkeSubstituted forLoweat 90'minutes
- 3Leigh
- 16IsmailSubstituted forO'Sheaat 77'minutes
- 31DannsBooked at 85mins
- 24Styles
- 18LaurentBooked at 19mins
- 33Bunn
- 19Miller
- 1Murphy
- 4Tutte
- 5Thompson
- 10Mayor
- 26O'Shea
- 30Ince
- 39Lowe
- Lee Collins
- 9,030
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1.
Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Rory Gaffney replaces Ellis Harrison.
Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Ryan Lowe replaces Peter Clarke.
Josh Laurent (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Cooney.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1. Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ryan Cooney (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Ryan Cooney (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Bristol Rovers. Kyle Bennett draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Harry Bunn (Bury).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Connor Ripley.
Attempt saved. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc Bola (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Jay O'Shea replaces Zeli Ismail.
Peter Clarke (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Peter Clarke (Bury).
(Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Hand ball by Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Adam Thompson replaces Nathan Cameron because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nathan Cameron (Bury) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Bury 1. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Bennett.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nathan Cameron (Bury) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Byron Moore replaces Bernard Mensah.