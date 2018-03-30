Rochdale 3-1 Shrewsbury Town

Relegation-threatened Rochdale ran out winners against promotion-chasing Shrewsbury in a game that ended in controversy at Spotland.

Shrewsbury were awarded a penalty in time added on with the chance to equalise but referee Richard Clark changed his mind and awarded a corner, from which Dale's Ian Henderson broke downfield to score a third.

Shrewsbury raced into an early lead when Nathan Thomas turned Harrison McGahey and raced clear to fire past Josh Lillis.

But the visitors' momentum was broken when Toto Nsiala was stretchered off with a suspected fractured cheekbone following an accidental clash of heads with Stephen Humphrys.

Dale levelled deep into the resultant 12 minutes of time added on at the end of the first half, Oliver Rathbone firing wide of Dean Henderson. The hosts then took the lead in the second half when Steven Davies hooked a brilliant overhead kick into the roof of the net.

Referee Clark awarded Shrewsbury a spot-kick in time added on when Jim McNulty challenged Shaun Whalley - only to change his mind and award a corner after consulting his linesman.

From the resulting set-piece and, with Town keeper Henderson having joined the attack, his namesake Ian Henderson broke away to fire into an empty net.

Shrewsbury are now third, a point behind Blackburn and two behind leaders Wigan Athletic, after their first defeat in eight games, while Dale edge to within four points of safety.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.