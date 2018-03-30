Oxford United 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Oxford hit back to earn a draw with Scunthorpe in Karl Robinson's first home match in charge after being given a first-half runaround.

The Iron were left kicking themselves following their first League One outing since the sacking of boss Graham Alexander as they had a stack of chances to put the game to bed.

Ivan Toney fired the play-off hopefuls in front after 12 minutes with his fifth goal from eight starts.

Substitute Jon Obika then inspired the U's who equalised with a penalty from James Henry after 56 minutes.

Scunthorpe might have gone into the break three up.

Toney netted by following up a drive from Hakeeb Adelakun that goalkeeper Simon Eastwood failed to hold.

Adelakun volleyed over and Eastwood saved from Josh Morris as Scunthorpe attempted to stretch their lead.

Toney struck the post, while Henry and Rob Dickie blocked efforts on the goal line - and Henry looked to have used an arm.

Obika was then adjudged to have been tripped by Scunthorpe's Jordan Clarke, and Henry converted the penalty into the bottom right corner.

Adelakun later struck the bar for the visitors with a curling shot.

