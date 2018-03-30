Match ends, Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Oxford United 1-1 Scunthorpe United
Oxford hit back to earn a draw with Scunthorpe in Karl Robinson's first home match in charge after being given a first-half runaround.
The Iron were left kicking themselves following their first League One outing since the sacking of boss Graham Alexander as they had a stack of chances to put the game to bed.
Ivan Toney fired the play-off hopefuls in front after 12 minutes with his fifth goal from eight starts.
Substitute Jon Obika then inspired the U's who equalised with a penalty from James Henry after 56 minutes.
Scunthorpe might have gone into the break three up.
Toney netted by following up a drive from Hakeeb Adelakun that goalkeeper Simon Eastwood failed to hold.
Adelakun volleyed over and Eastwood saved from Josh Morris as Scunthorpe attempted to stretch their lead.
Toney struck the post, while Henry and Rob Dickie blocked efforts on the goal line - and Henry looked to have used an arm.
Obika was then adjudged to have been tripped by Scunthorpe's Jordan Clarke, and Henry converted the penalty into the bottom right corner.
Adelakun later struck the bar for the visitors with a curling shot.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 19Kane
- 16Dickie
- 30MousinhoBooked at 35mins
- 29Smith-Brown
- 11Brannagan
- 8LedsonBooked at 14mins
- 17Henry
- 18RothwellBooked at 34minsSubstituted forRuffelsat 78'minutes
- 36NapaSubstituted forBuckley-Rickettsat 67'minutes
- 9ThomasSubstituted forObikaat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 13Shearer
- 14Ruffels
- 20Obika
- 21Ferreira da Silva
- 28Mehmeti
- 32Buckley-Ricketts
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2ClarkeSubstituted forVermijlat 72'minutes
- 5Wallace
- 23McArdleBooked at 78mins
- 3Townsend
- 19HolmesBooked at 55minsSubstituted forNovakat 85'minutes
- 24Yates
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 9ToneyBooked at 71mins
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forMcGeehanat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 12Bishop
- 14Hopper
- 17Novak
- 18Vermijl
- 21Burgess
- 26McGeehan
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 7,479
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Obika (Oxford United).
Booking
Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United).
John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron McGeehan replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Duane Holmes.
Attempt saved. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Ryan Yates.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ruffels replaces Joe Rothwell.
Booking
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Todd Kane.
Attempt missed. Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Marnick Vermijl replaces Jordan Clarke.
Booking
Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match James Henry (Oxford United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Isaac Buckley-Ricketts replaces Malachi Napa.
Foul by Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United).
Malachi Napa (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashley Smith-Brown (Oxford United).
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Attempt saved. Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Oxford United).