Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Middlesbrough 1-2 Wolves
Wolves beat Middlesbrough to restore their six-point Championship lead despite being reduced to nine men following two second-half red cards.
Helder Costa's sweetly hit volley and Ivan Cavaleiro's close-range header gave Wolves a two-goal lead.
But Boro dominated after Ruben Neves and Matt Doherty were shown second yellow cards for rash challenges.
Patrick Bamford rifled in to give his side hope, and Stewart Downing fired agonisingly wide in added time.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side, whose lead had been cut to three points by Cardiff's 3-1 win over Burton Albion earlier on Friday, had looked on course for a routine three points after a typically strong first-half showing, capped by their two goals.
And the visitors felt aggrieved shortly after the break when Costa was played through on goal, only for last man George Friend to clip his heel from behind, with no foul given.
Three minutes later, Neves was shown his second yellow card for a reckless lunge on the Boro full-back, before Doherty was sent off after clattering into Friend's head with a raised arm.
John Ruddy saved well to deny Boro's Adama Traore at the near post, and Willy Boly and Conor Coady also made crucial blocks to preserve their side's lead.
Bamford's goal gave Middlesbrough hope, but they could not force a second and the defeat kept them sixth in the table, level on points with seventh-placed Bristol City and one ahead of Millwall and Sheffield United.
There was more controversy after the final whistle, as Wolves boss Nuno did not shake Tony Pulis' hand, celebrating next to the Boro manager before running to join his players.
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:
"I thought that we didn't deserve to be 2-0 down, I thought the two goals in such a short time didn't reflect really the first half.
"I'd have jumped up in the air but I wouldn't have done it in front of the other manager, but that's up to him.
"If he wants to do that, that's fine, it's not a problem with me. He's not my mate, so it's not as though I've lost a friend."
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM:
"The players lost control of their emotions and I think it is the job of the referee to speak to them and calm them. My players are used to dialogue. The referee was not a dialogue person today.
"We are not an aggressive team that gets a lot of cards. What happened today requires a lot of analysis from us.
"When we had the same number of players on the pitch as Middlesbrough we showed we are a better team and they are a good side."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 25Randolph
- 5ShottonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCranieat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Ayala
- 6Gibson
- 3Friend
- 8ClaytonSubstituted forAssombalongaat 70'minutes
- 7LeadbitterBooked at 11minsSubstituted forHowsonat 63'minutes
- 27Besic
- 37Traoré
- 11Bamford
- 19Downing
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 9Assombalonga
- 14Cranie
- 16Howson
- 20Fry
- 23Harrison
- 30Baker
Wolves
- 21RuddyBooked at 40mins
- 5BennettBooked at 73mins
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2DohertyBooked at 71mins
- 27SaissBooked at 66mins
- 8NevesBooked at 56mins
- 3Douglas
- 17CostaSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 84'minutes
- 19AfobeSubstituted forBonatiniat 63'minutes
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forN'Diayeat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 4N'Diaye
- 6Batth
- 24Gibbs-White
- 29Vinagre
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
- 33Bonatini
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 27,658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Booking
Martin Cranie (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martin Cranie (Middlesbrough).
Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Attempt blocked. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Romain Saiss.
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Muhamed Besic with a cross.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Hélder Costa.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Britt Assombalonga.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Muhamed Besic.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Martin Cranie (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Barry Douglas.
Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Martin Cranie replaces Ryan Shotton.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Britt Assombalonga replaces Adam Clayton.
Booking
Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.