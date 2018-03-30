Cardiff City 3-1 Burton Albion

Kenneth Zohore's opening goal was his eighth of the season

Cardiff City took another step towards automatic promotion as they battled past Championship strugglers Burton Albion to make it eight wins in a row.

Darren Bent cancelled out Kenneth Zohore's opener to worry Cardiff.

But goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson secured the victory that matches the best winning run of manager Neil Warnock's career.

Burton remain in the relegation places, while Cardiff head to Sheffield United on Monday seeking a ninth straight win.

If Warnock manages to secure victory at his former club then the Bluebirds will equal a 71-year club record at Bramall Lane.

Not since 1947 have Cardiff won nine league games in a row, yet Warnock will surely be more concerned by the points than the history books.

His team are still chasing down leaders Wolves, who visit Cardiff City Stadium next week.

Burton face a battle of their own as they look to claw their way out of the bottom three and have now lost five of their past six games, though they did offer small signs of hope during this performance.

And while it will not help their relegation worries, they deserved credit for pushing their way back into proceedings after Zohore's 16th-minute opener, the Danish striker making it four in his past six games when he finished at the near post following good work from Junior Hoilett.

Burton refused to roll over though and, with Bruno Manga caught flat-footed by Lloyd Dyer, Bent was teed up for his first goal since his loan move from Derby County.

Yet Cardiff's momentum soon took charge and, after spurning chances to regain their lead earlier, winger Mendez-Laing smashed past a rooted Stephen Bywater following a flick-on from Zohore moments before the break, before Paterson fired home from inside the area.