Reading 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

Vito Mannone (centre) was recalled to the Reading side by new manager Paul Clement

Reading survived a stoppage-time penalty and having a player sent off as they narrowly beat QPR in Paul Clement's first game in charge.

Sone Aluko's solo strike in the first half ultimately eased their Championship relegation worries.

The Royals survived the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Yann Kermorgant saw red for a second booking.

And Vito Mannone kept out a Jake Bidwell spot-kick after Pawel Wszolek had been fouled by Dave Edwards.

Reading clung on to win for the first time in 10 Championship matches, a result that lifted them to 19th place, six points clear of the bottom three with seven games remaining.

After Aluko's third league goal of the season in the early stages, Clement saw his new side having to weather a storm.

QPR should have levelled immediately when Conor Washington failed to convert Wszolek's cross from close range and then had an effort from Josh Scowen ruled out for offside before half-time.

But the greatest drama was reserved for the closing stages as first substitute Kermorgant picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Darnell Furlong.

Bidwell then had the chance to secure a deserved point but his penalty was saved by Mannone, who also kept out the rebound.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I think I'm most pleased about the fight and the passion from the players. It was very much a team performance and the players put in a great shift.

"The two big moments in the end were the goal, which was worthy of winning any game and then the penalty at the end, which was a nail-biter.

"But we got the result in the end that everyone wanted and needed.

"I've only had four days to work on tactics with the players but I thought that they were up for the battle and they've got great character."

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"It's bitterly disappointing.

"You work things into situations, you create that many chances and have that much possession away from home, you expect to win the game not just draw.

"Yes we've missed a penalty, but it was the chances.

"I think we've just got to be more clinical, more aggressive and just believe in ourselves a bit more as we don't look a bad team now."