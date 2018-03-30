Barnsley 2-2 Bristol City

Kieffer Moore's headed goal was his third since joining Barnsley

Josh Brownhill headed a late equaliser for play-off hopefuls Bristol City to deny Barnsley their first home win in the Championship since early November.

Kieffer Moore gave the home side an early lead when he beat goalkeeper Frank Fielding to a corner to head in.

Famara Diedhiou curled home a superb equaliser, but Brad Potts fired home from eight yards for Barnsley's second.

Midfielder Brownhill, though, had the final word as he scored with a looping header from Joe Bryan's cross.

City have not won away from home for 11 games, but remain seventh in the Championship table, while Barnsley will slip into the bottom three if Birmingham beat Ipswich on Saturday.

Jose Morais' side carved out the majority of the chances, both before and after Diedhiou's strike, with Fielding denying Potts early in the second half and then making two saves from Moore in the space of a minute with the score at 1-1.

It looked like they would register only their fourth home victory of the campaign when Moore cut the ball back for Potts to restore their advantage.

But Brownhill followed Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane and Josh Scowen of QPR, all three members of the Barnsley team that won the 2016 League One play-off final, in scoring vital goals against them since the start of 2018.