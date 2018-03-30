Barnsley 2-2 Bristol City

Championship
Josh Brownhill headed a late equaliser for play-off hopefuls Bristol City to deny Barnsley their first home win in the Championship since early November.

Kieffer Moore gave the home side an early lead when he beat goalkeeper Frank Fielding to a corner to head in.

Famara Diedhiou curled home a superb equaliser, but Brad Potts fired home from eight yards for Barnsley's second.

Midfielder Brownhill, though, had the final word as he scored with a looping header from Joe Bryan's cross.

City have not won away from home for 11 games, but remain seventh in the Championship table, while Barnsley will slip into the bottom three if Birmingham beat Ipswich on Saturday.

Jose Morais' side carved out the majority of the chances, both before and after Diedhiou's strike, with Fielding denying Potts early in the second half and then making two saves from Moore in the space of a minute with the score at 1-1.

It looked like they would register only their fourth home victory of the campaign when Moore cut the ball back for Potts to restore their advantage.

But Brownhill followed Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane and Josh Scowen of QPR, all three members of the Barnsley team that won the 2016 League One play-off final, in scoring vital goals against them since the start of 2018.

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 17Yiadom
  • 18Jackson
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3Fryers
  • 20PottsBooked at 79mins
  • 22Gardner
  • 10MoncurSubstituted forWilliamsat 61'minutes
  • 11IsgroveSubstituted forHammillat 61'minutes
  • 19MooreSubstituted forMcCarthyat 88'minutes
  • 15McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 2McCarthy
  • 4Williams
  • 7Hammill
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 16Pinnock
  • 21Mahoney
  • 30Walton

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 2Pisano
  • 5WrightBooked at 6mins
  • 6Baker
  • 3Bryan
  • 8Brownhill
  • 21PackSubstituted forDjuricat 76'minutes
  • 7Smith
  • 20PatersonSubstituted forKentat 65'minutes
  • 9Diedhiou
  • 14Reid

Substitutes

  • 12Walsh
  • 15Steele
  • 22Djuric
  • 25Kelly
  • 31Hegeler
  • 39Diony
  • 40Kent
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
12,236

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home23
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2.

Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Joe Bryan.

Offside, Barnsley. Ezekiel Fryers tries a through ball, but Adam Hammill is caught offside.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Jason McCarthy replaces Kieffer Moore because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) because of an injury.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.

Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).

Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley).

Ryan Kent (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Williams (Barnsley).

Booking

Brad Potts (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 2, Bristol City 1. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieffer Moore with a cross.

Offside, Bristol City. Bobby Reid tries a through ball, but Josh Brownhill is caught offside.

Foul by Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City).

Gary Gardner (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Milan Djuric replaces Marlon Pack.

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ezekiel Fryers (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Williams.

Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Williams.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Korey Smith.

Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

Attempt blocked. Eros Pisano (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.

Attempt missed. Gary Gardner (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

Offside, Bristol City. Marlon Pack tries a through ball, but Famara Diedhiou is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Ryan Kent replaces Jamie Paterson.

Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Yiadom with a cross.

Attempt missed. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Joe Williams replaces George Moncur.

