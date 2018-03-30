Millwall 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Lee Gregory (left) has scored 10 goals in 40 appearances for Millwall this season

Millwall moved to within a point of the Championship play-off places with victory against Nottingham Forest.

Shaun Williams put the hosts in front after 27 seconds, heading past Costel Pantilimon from Ben Marshall's cross.

Marshall helped double the lead before half-time, his delivery headed back across goal by Steve Morison for Lee Gregory to fire into the bottom corner.

Matty Cash fired over a rare chance after the break for Forest, who failed to score for a fourth successive game.

Aitor Karanka's visitors had far more of the possession throughout the game, but never threatened to break down a resilient Millwall side.

The Lions, promoted through the League One play-offs last season, are unbeaten in 14 home matches in all competitions, and climbed to eighth in the table.

They were helped by yet another fast start to the game, as Williams' goal put his team ahead inside the opening minute for the third time in their past four games.

Neil Harris' side were given another boost five minutes before full-time when forward Aiden O'Brien returned after two months out injured, helping steer Millwall to an impressive seventh win in eight games.

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"The play-offs are a reality. We've had to work long and hard in this unbeaten run.

"It's 13 games league games unbeaten since New Year's Day, but we've still got seven more to go.

"What we've achieved so far has been miraculous, but I want more - I've told them that. It helps having no pressure on us, we roll on to the next one."

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka:

"We started to build for next season a month-and-a-half ago.

"If someone thinks we are playing for nothing this seven games it's completely wrong. I will keep trying things, because it's my responsibility.

"We will have games like QPR where we score five goals, and games like this when we have chances and don't score."