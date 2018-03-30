Match ends, Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
Millwall 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Millwall moved to within a point of the Championship play-off places with victory against Nottingham Forest.
Shaun Williams put the hosts in front after 27 seconds, heading past Costel Pantilimon from Ben Marshall's cross.
Marshall helped double the lead before half-time, his delivery headed back across goal by Steve Morison for Lee Gregory to fire into the bottom corner.
Matty Cash fired over a rare chance after the break for Forest, who failed to score for a fourth successive game.
Aitor Karanka's visitors had far more of the possession throughout the game, but never threatened to break down a resilient Millwall side.
The Lions, promoted through the League One play-offs last season, are unbeaten in 14 home matches in all competitions, and climbed to eighth in the table.
They were helped by yet another fast start to the game, as Williams' goal put his team ahead inside the opening minute for the third time in their past four games.
Neil Harris' side were given another boost five minutes before full-time when forward Aiden O'Brien returned after two months out injured, helping steer Millwall to an impressive seventh win in eight games.
Millwall manager Neil Harris:
"The play-offs are a reality. We've had to work long and hard in this unbeaten run.
"It's 13 games league games unbeaten since New Year's Day, but we've still got seven more to go.
"What we've achieved so far has been miraculous, but I want more - I've told them that. It helps having no pressure on us, we roll on to the next one."
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka:
"We started to build for next season a month-and-a-half ago.
"If someone thinks we are playing for nothing this seven games it's completely wrong. I will keep trying things, because it's my responsibility.
"We will have games like QPR where we score five goals, and games like this when we have chances and don't score."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 35Cooper
- 3Meredith
- 14WallaceSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 88'minutes
- 23SavilleBooked at 29mins
- 6WilliamsBooked at 40mins
- 44MarshallSubstituted forO'Brienat 89'minutes
- 20MorisonBooked at 53minsSubstituted forShackellat 90+1'minutes
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 7Cahill
- 10Onyedinma
- 16Martin
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 19Elliott
- 22O'Brien
- 24Shackell
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 27DarikwaSubstituted forWorrallat 67'minutes
- 3Pereira FigueiredoBooked at 23mins
- 13FoxBooked at 52mins
- 11Osborn
- 32Watson
- 18Colback
- 23LolleySubstituted forBreretonat 67'minutes
- 15TomlinBooked at 12mins
- 10McKaySubstituted forCashat 55'minutes
- 39Vellios
Substitutes
- 4Mancienne
- 5Guédioura
- 7Bridcutt
- 14Cash
- 17Brereton
- 33Kapino
- 42Worrall
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 16,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Jason Shackell replaces Steve Morison.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Aiden O'Brien replaces Ben Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Jed Wallace.
Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Daniel Fox.
Foul by Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest).
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest).
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Millwall. Ben Marshall tries a through ball, but Steve Morison is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by James Meredith.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Meredith (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Jake Cooper (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Worrall replaces Tendayi Darikwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Brereton replaces Joe Lolley.
Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Apostolos Vellios (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Fox.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by George Saville.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by James Meredith.
Attempt missed. Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Watson.