Derby County v Sunderland

Tom Huddlestone is shown a red card in Derby County's goalless draw at Nottingham Forest
Tom Huddlestone was sent off in Derby's last match, a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest
Derby County have top scorer Matej Vydra fit again, while midfielder Kasey Palmer (knee) will be assessed.

Tom Huddlestone serves a one-game ban, but Joe Ledley, George Thorne, Tom Lawrence, Cameron Jerome, Richard Keogh and David Nugent are all set to return.

Sunderland are without striker Joel Asoro, who suffered a head injury on duty for Sweden's Under-21 side.

Jake Clarke-Salter is banned and fellow defender Billy Jones (knee) is out, but Marc Wilson (groin) could return.

  • Derby are winless in their past 11 league matches against Sunderland, drawing five and losing six.
  • This is Sunderland's first visit to Pride Park in any competition since March 2008, when they drew 0-0 in a Premier League fixture.
  • Matej Vydra has scored the opening goal in nine Championship matches this season, more than any other player - opponents Sunderland have only done so in 11 games this season.
  • Sunderland have conceded the first goal in 26 Championship matches this season, winning none (D6 L20) - they last won a league match when conceding first in November 2016 away at Bournemouth.
  • Derby have won 10 of their past 11 Championship matches against sides starting the day bottom of the division, drawing the other.
  • If Sunderland fail to win this game, they are guaranteed to end March bottom of the table - nine of the last 10 Championship sides bottom at the end of March finished in 24th position.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
