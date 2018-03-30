Match ends, Norwich City 0, Fulham 2.
Norwich City 0-2 Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham maintained their Championship automatic promotion bid with a routine victory at Norwich.
Stefan Johansen opened the scoring for the Cottagers with a tap-in after Norwich keeper Angus Gunn could only parry Aleksandar Mitrovic's header.
Tom Cairney doubled the advantage minutes later, sidefooting the ball into the bottom corner.
Fulham remain seven points off second-placed Cardiff after extending their unbeaten run to 17 league games.
Cairney's tame effort was the only shot on target in a largely uneventful first-half which saw Fulham dominate possession but create little going forwards.
City's closest chance came after 59 minutes when Josh Murphy's volley went narrowly wide.
Moments later Fulham substitute Ryan Sessegnon saw his powerful shot cleared off the line by Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann.
This latest defeat means the Canaries have now won just one of their past nine games.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke:
"Fulham were able to score the first goal. From there, it was difficult.
"They are the best team in the league at the moment. We had situations to score but weren't effective.
"I'm happy with our commitment, fighting spirit and performance. Sadly, we didn't get the result which is the credit."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 6Zimmermann
- 15Klose
- 26Lewis
- 27TetteySubstituted forHoolahanat 77'minutes
- 4ReedBooked at 90mins
- 23MaddisonBooked at 90mins
- 8VrancicSubstituted forEdwardsat 84'minutes
- 11MurphyBooked at 83mins
- 32SrbenySubstituted forOliveiraat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Husband
- 9Oliveira
- 14Hoolahan
- 20Raggett
- 21Edwards
- 31Hanley
- 33McGovern
Fulham
- 1Bettinelli
- 2FredericksBooked at 78mins
- 4Odoi
- 13Ream
- 21Targett
- 8Johansen
- 6McDonaldBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNorwoodat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10Cairney
- 20Piazon
- 32MitrovicSubstituted forKamaraat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11AyitéSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 3R Sessegnon
- 9Fonte
- 16Norwood
- 22Christie
- 26Kalas
- 27Button
- 47Kamara
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 26,750
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Fulham 2.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Offside, Fulham. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Tom Cairney is caught offside.
Booking
Harrison Reed (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Booking
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Fulham. Ryan Fredericks tries a through ball, but Aboubakar Kamara is caught offside.
Oliver Norwood (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Booking
James Maddison (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a headed pass.
Booking
Oliver Norwood (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Fulham).
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Marcus Edwards replaces Mario Vrancic.
Booking
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Murphy (Norwich City).
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).
Matt Targett (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City).
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
Booking
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Alexander Tettey.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira replaces Dennis Srbeny.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivo Pinto.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Fulham).