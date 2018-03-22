Dundee United: Paul Sturrock returns for 'temporary coach' role

Paul Sturrock was last in management with Yeovil back in 2015

Dundee United have turned to former manager and star player Paul Sturrock in a bid to salvage their season.

The club say the 61-year-old has "accepted an invitation from manager Csaba Laszlo to become a temporary member of his coaching staff".

Sturrock, who was most recently involved in management with Yeovil Town in 2015, had been recently recruited as a Tannadice scout.

"I will do what I can to help this club," he said.

"I know what it means to be a player and a coach at United and I will give my all to help achieve our goal."

United's midweek home defeat by Queen of the South means they could drop out of the Championship top four if they lose at home to Dunfermline on Saturday.

They have won just two of their past nine matches.

In a statement posted on the club website, Laszlo added: "I have been working with Paul since his appointment as chief scout for England and his knowledge and passion for this club is deeply-rooted and infectious.

"He has not been scared to voice his opinions and his football experience and knowledge are significant. Having him around the squad will be a great benefit over this vital period."

Sturrock, who has also managed at St Johnstone, Plymouth, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon and Southend, scored 171 goals in 574 appearances for United, the only team he played for.