Omari Sterling-James: Solihull Moors re-sign Mansfield Town forward on loan

Omari Sterling-James
Omari Sterling-James came through the youth ranks at Birmingham City

National League strugglers Solihull Moors have re-signed forward Omari Sterling-James on loan from Mansfield Town until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old left for the League Two Stags in June but has only started six games this term.

The former Cheltenham player scored nine goals in 42 league appearances for Solihull in 2016-17.

He could make his playing return on Saturday when Solihull, in the drop zone on goal difference, play Halifax.

