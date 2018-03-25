China Cup final: Wales v Uruguay

Edinson Cavani has scored 41 goals for Uruguay in 99 appearances for his country

Edinson Cavani is set to win his 100th cap for Uruguay in the China Cup final against Wales on Monday.

The 31-year-old scored Uruguay's second in their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, Luis Suarez scoring the other with his 50th international goal.

Wales beat China 6-0 to reach the final, Gareth Bale's hat-trick making him Wales' all-time leading goalscorer.

Suarez, Cavani and Bale are all likely to start with neither team picking up fresh injuries in their previous games.

The China Cup final will be Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez's 185th game at the helm, a figure at the other end of the spectrum to Ryan Giggs, who is taking charge of just his second Wales match.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales and Uruguay have only met once before, a friendly match in 1986 which finished goalless.

Wales' previous record goalscorer Ian Rush started up front for Wales that day in a match played at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

Wales

Victory for Wales over Uruguay would see them win their first international trophy since the British Home Championship in 1937.

Uruguay

Uruguay are using the China Cup to prepare for the 2018 World Cup in which they will face hosts Russia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.