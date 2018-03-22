BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: England shouldn't 'keep pointing the finger at Russia about racism'
England shouldn't 'keep pointing the finger at Russia about racism'
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says the nation shouldn't "keep pointing the finger at Russia about racism" when "there are still things going on in our own country".
