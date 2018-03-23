BBC Sport - Italy 1-1 Argentina (3-4): The night when Maradona took on Italy in Naples
World Cup memories: When Maradona took on Italy in Naples
- From the section Football
Diego Maradona leads Argentina to the 1990 World Cup final after a penalty shootout win over Italy - but only after attempting to stoke discontent among local supporters in Naples.
