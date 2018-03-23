BBC Sport - Italy 1-1 Argentina (3-4): The night when Maradona took on Italy in Naples

World Cup memories: When Maradona took on Italy in Naples

Diego Maradona leads Argentina to the 1990 World Cup final after a penalty shootout win over Italy - but only after attempting to stoke discontent among local supporters in Naples.

WATCH MORE: That night when England were amazing at football

Top videos

Video

World Cup memories: When Maradona took on Italy in Naples

Video

That night when England were amazing at football

Video

Watch Gareth Bale's historic hat-trick

  • From the section Wales
Video

England shouldn't 'keep pointing the finger at Russia about racism'

Video

Highlights: China 0-6 Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bale breaks Wales scoring record with third goal

Video

World Cup memories: Costa Rica 1-0 Scotland

Video

Wilson curls in stunning fourth for Wales

Video

Bale gives Wales early lead in China

Audio

Pietersen a 'once in a lifetime' player - Sidebottom

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Choose football manager games...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired