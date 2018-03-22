BBC Sport - Netherlands v England: Euro 96 - That one game when England were amazing at football
That one game when England were amazing at football
- From the section England
It was Euro '96 and England were taking on European giants the Netherlands and the rest, as they say, is history.
England travel to Amsterdam to take on the Dutch in a friendly on Friday as they continue their preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Listen to live coverage of Netherlands v England at 19:45 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and on the BBC Sport Website.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Bale scores hat-trick as Wales beat China 6-0
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired