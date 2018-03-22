Diego De Girolamo: Macclesfield Town sign former Bristol City striker

Diego De Girolamo
Diego De Girolamo was born in Chesterfield, but was capped by Italy at under-18, 19 and 20 level

Macclesfield Town have signed former Bristol City and Chesterfield striker Diego De Girolamo on non-contract terms for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has joined the National League leaders with a view to earning a contract for the 2018-19 campaign.

He scored one goal in 18 appearances on loan at League Two side Chesterfield in the first half of this season.

De Girolamo had been a free agent since having his Bristol City deal terminated by mutual consent on 31 January.

