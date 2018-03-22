Motherwell: Cedric Kipre red card against Celtic is downgraded to yellow

A Scottish FA disciplinary panel ruled Kipre had not used "excessive force"

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre has won his appeal against the red card he received against Celtic on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was dismissed by referee Craig Thomson late in the first half of a 0-0 draw following a tangle with visiting captain Scott Brown.

He flicked out a leg at Brown but the incident has now been downgraded to a yellow card.

"It is a sensible outcome, something that all parties agree with," said 'Well manager Stephen Robinson.

"Cedric is now available for our upcoming games, which are hugely important as we try and reach the top six. We can now draw a line under things and move on."

Kipre, who was given his first Ivory Coast call-up on Wednesday, was also sent off by Thomson in November's League Cup final after conceding a penalty in the loss to Celtic.