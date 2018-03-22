Ben Davies: Preston North End defender signs new three-and-a half-year deal

Preston defender Ben Davies (right) has been with the club since the age of 11

Defender Ben Davies has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Preston North End which will expire in the summer of 2021.

The 22-year-old has played 41 first-team games for the Lillywhites since signing aged 11, as well as loan spells including Fleetwood last term.

Davies has scored one goal in 29 games in his first full season since manager Alex Neil's arrival last summer.

"I know the club inside out," Davies told the club website.

"It has been a bit of a slog getting through all the years and all the loans, but now I am really happy to be here and to be staying."

There were two years remaining on the versatile defender's existing deal but Preston offered new terms which were accepted.

"It's reward for all of the effort and the quality that he's shown this year," Neil added. "He's broken in to the team and he's been a key performer for us."