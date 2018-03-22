BBC Sport - Gareth Bale: 'I never dreamed of being a record-breaker for Wales'
'I never dreamed of being a record-breaker' - Bale
- From the section Welsh
Gareth Bale says becoming Wales' all-time leading goalscorer is a massive honour and achievement, and something he never dreamed of happening.
Bale spoke to BBC Sport Wales' Catrin Heledd after Wales' 6-0 win over China in the China Cup, Ryan Giggs' first game in charge.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired