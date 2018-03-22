Derby v Cardiff: EFL says postponement was correct decision

Derby County are fifth in the Championship table, 14 points behind second-placed Cardiff City

Derby's decision to postpone their Championship game with Cardiff City on safety grounds was correct, according to the English Football League.

The Rams said heavy snow meant the area surrounding their Pride Park stadium was in an "unsafe condition" on Sunday.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock said the decision was a "disgrace" and suggested the home side wanted the game called off because of an injury crisis.

An EFL statement said Derby had made "every effort" to play the game.

The statement added: "We remain satisfied that the decision to postpone the fixture was the correct one in the circumstances.

"From the information that has been assessed, it is clear that the decision to postpone the match was taken by the club but was reached following earlier consultation with the police, other emergency services and Derbyshire Council.

"The EFL was subsequently provided with a comprehensive report including a full risk assessment by Derby County as to the steps taken in the build-up to the decision being made.

"The safety and security of supporters attending matches has to be paramount."

The re-arranged fixture will take place on Tuesday, 24 April.

Cardiff 'raised some exceptionally valid points'

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey added: "The issues that the EFL and both Derby County and Cardiff City have faced since Sunday's postponement have been challenging, complex and difficult for a number of reasons, not least the early kick-off time which forced decisions to be made much earlier than is usual in these circumstances.

"As a result of this week's events, a number of important lessons have been learned and we will be working on some revised advice and guidance that will be issued to all 72 clubs in the event they are faced with a similar scenario in the future.

"Whilst the EFL maintains the correct decision was ultimately taken by Derby County, it is important to note that in their submission, Cardiff City FC raised some exceptionally valid points that, quite rightly, will form part of our overall review.

"We will be putting the issue of match postponements on the agenda for our next Supporter Engagement Meeting that will take place before the end of the season in order to directly address these issues and to understand how we give the appropriate consideration to the fans who are affected by these decisions."