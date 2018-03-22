BBC Sport - Gareth Bale breaks Wales scoring record after sealing hat-trick against China
Bale breaks Wales scoring record with third goal
Welsh
Gareth Bale scores his 29th goal for Wales to break Ian Rush's all-time record. His hat-trick goal put them 6-0 up against China at the Guangxi Stadium in Nanning.
