BBC Sport - Gareth Bale breaks Wales scoring record after sealing hat-trick against China

Bale breaks Wales scoring record with third goal

  • From the section Welsh

Gareth Bale scores his 29th goal for Wales to break Ian Rush's all-time record. His hat-trick goal put them 6-0 up against China at the Guangxi Stadium in Nanning.

Follow live coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Bale scores his second to double Wales' lead and Bale gives Wales early lead in China

Top videos

Video

Bale breaks Wales scoring record with third goal

  • From the section Welsh
Video

Highlights: China 0-6 Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Wilson curls in stunning fourth for Wales

Video

Bale gives Wales early lead in China

Video

Choose football manager games...

Video

Bale scores his second to double Wales' lead

Video

Hall's 'fantastic' floor secures all-around bronze for GB

Video

I'm confident, not overconfident - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Definitely no dabs' - Hurst shows Alli & Dier how to celebrate

  • From the section Sport
Video

Wilkinson teaches Kane how to take a 'proper' penalty

  • From the section Sport
Video

'Prestigious One' Hendry promises Commonwealth gold

Video

Highlights: Scotland miss out on 2019 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired