BBC Sport - Harry Wilson curls in stunning fourth goal for Wales in China
Wilson curls in stunning fourth for Wales
- From the section Welsh
Harry Wilson, making his first Wales start on his 21st birthday, caps a great first half with a stunning fourth goal to send Ryan Giggs' team into the break 4-0 up against China in the Guangxi Stadium.
Follow live coverage here.
WATCH MORE: Bale gives Wales early lead in China
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired