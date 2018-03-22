Hakimi pulls out of Morocco squad because of injury

Real Madrid's defender Achraf Hakimi in action for Morocco

Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi has withdrawn from the Morocco squad to face Serbia and Uzbekistan due to injury.

The 19-year-old suffered the injury during Atlas Lions training in Turin ahead of Friday's friendly against Serbia.

"Achraf Hakimi was injured during the first day of training with the national team," the Atlas Lions' doctor Abderrazak Hifti said in a video statement.

"The situation is still unclear but Real Madrid have demanded his return to Madrid."

Hakimi will also be unable to play against Uzbekistan at home in Casablanca on 27 March, according to

Hakimi joins midfielder Youssef Ait Bennasser and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on the list of absentees for the matches which are being regarded as warm-ups for this summer's Word Cup in Russia.

He is enjoying a breakthrough season with European giants Real Madrid and has scored once in 14 appearances this season.

Born in Madrid and eligible for Spain, Hakimi represented Morocco at youth levels before Atlas Lions manager Herve Renard handed him a senior debut in a 4-0 friendly win against Canada in October 2016.

Hakimi made four appearances and scored once in the 6-0 annihilation of Mali as Morocco sealed 2018 World Cup qualification.