Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero surprise Manchester City academy players

Lionel Messi at Manchester City Academy
City striker Sergio Aguero brought his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi to a training session

Lionel Messi. Arguably the greatest footballer to have ever played the game.

So it was no surprise these children at Manchester City's academy looked ecstatic when the Barcelona star casually strolled into to their training session on Thursday.

Oh, and Argentina team-mate and City striker Sergio Aguero was there too - not a bad day for the under-7s and under-8s.

It appeared the coaching staff struggled to hide their excitement about their superstar guest too.

Messi

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in Manchester with his national side for a friendly against Italy at Etihad Stadium on Friday.

You've got to feel for Aguero a little here. Any other day, these kids would be over the moon to see him turn up to their training, but if you will bring Messi with you Sergio?!

Manchester City
Manchester City

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired