BBC Sport - Choose football manager games - The Premier League Show's ode to football manager games

Choose football manager games...

Watch the Premier League Show's ode to all those who have ever played football manager games, with a little nod to the film Trainspotting.

WATCH MORE: Who are the Football Manager scouts?

READ MORE: Football Manager at 25 - From Tonton Zola Moukoko to Premier League club tool

Watch The Premier League Show on Thursday, 22 March at 22:00 GMT (23:15 in Wales & 23:20 N.Ireland) on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

