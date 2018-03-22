BBC Sport - Gareth Bale scores his second goal to put Wales 2-0 up
Bale scores his second to double Wales' lead
- From the section Welsh
Gareth Bale equals Ian Rush's record of 28 goals for Wales, scoring a second of the night to put them 2-0 up against China at the Guangxi Stadium in Nanning.
