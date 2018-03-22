BBC Sport - Gareth Bale puts Wales in front with a second-minute opener against China

Bale gives Wales early lead in China

Gareth Bale puts Wales in front with a second-minute opener against China at the Guangxi Stadium in the semi-final of the China Cup.

Follow live coverage here.

WATCH MORE:Bale scores his second to double Wales' lead

