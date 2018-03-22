BBC Sport - Gareth Bale puts Wales in front with a second-minute opener against China
Bale gives Wales early lead in China
- From the section Welsh
Gareth Bale puts Wales in front with a second-minute opener against China at the Guangxi Stadium in the semi-final of the China Cup.
Follow live coverage here.
WATCH MORE:Bale scores his second to double Wales' lead
Available to UK users only.
