BBC Sport - Trevor Carson determined to make impact for Northern Ireland
Carson determined to make impact for NI
- From the section Northern Ireland
Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson says a first cap for Northern Ireland against South Korea is only the start of his ambitions.
Carson, 30, hopes a debut at Windsor Park on Saturday can spark a run in goal for Michael O'Neill's side.
He also aims to get recognised in his home village of Killyleagh, where he would join the its three other internationals on a mural if is handed a first senior appearance.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired