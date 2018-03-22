BBC Sport - Trevor Carson determined to make impact for Northern Ireland

Carson determined to make impact for NI

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson says a first cap for Northern Ireland against South Korea is only the start of his ambitions.

Carson, 30, hopes a debut at Windsor Park on Saturday can spark a run in goal for Michael O'Neill's side.

He also aims to get recognised in his home village of Killyleagh, where he would join the its three other internationals on a mural if is handed a first senior appearance.

