Karl Robinson: Charlton Athletic manager parts company with League One club

Karl Robinson has parted company with League One club Charlton Athletic after 16 months as manager.

Robinson, who took charge at The Valley in November 2016, has left the Addicks ninth in the table, five points off the play-off places.

Assistant manager Lee Bowyer and player/coach Johnnie Jackson have been placed in caretaker charge.

"The club and Karl came to an agreement that is best for everyone involved," Charlton director Richard Murray said.

More to follow.