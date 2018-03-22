Northern Ireland keeper Carson eyes place on village mural

The mural in Killyleagh could be be updated following Saturday's friend with South Korea

International friendly: Northern Ireland v South Korea Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster FM and the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland keeper Trevor Carson has added incentive to make his long-awaited debut in Saturday's friendly against South Korea in Belfast.

The 30-year-old Motherwell stopper will take his place on an iconic mural in his home village of Killyleagh if he gets the nod from boss Michael O'Neill.

It features three villagers, including David Healy, who have represented NI and he hopes to join them.

"If I have to paint myself on to it, I will," joked Carson.

He added: "Hopefully I'm better looking than i am in real life!"

Northern Ireland's record scorer Healy is depicted alongside former internationals Terry Cochrane and Hugh Henry Davey.

When the mural went up in 2006, the theory was Carson, a Northern Ireland youth international who had already been on Sunderland's bench at 17, would soon be on there.

Twelve years on, and after numerous call-ups to the squad, the space remains unoccupied.

However, his impressive form for Motherwell may secure that first senior appearance and that comes first for Carson.

Trevor Carson awaits a first senior appearance after coming through the NI youth system

It was the pursuit of international recognition that led Carson to make financial and personal sacrifices last summer when, at the 11th hour, he rejected a more lucrative offer to stay at Hartlepool near to where his young daughter is.

Carson instead joined Motherwell in the hope Scotland's top flight would give him a bigger platform to showcase his ability, having only previously been seen on television conceding goals in England's lower leagues round-ups.

"It's probably the main reason I went up to Scotland, to get back in Michael's mind," he admitted.

"He said to me when I was playing in League Two that I needed to be playing at a higher standard.

"I haven't been playing any better than I have last four, five years but the fact I've been doing it at a higher standard in the Scottish Premiership has boosted my profile.

"I've got more important reasons to want my first cap - the sacrifices I've made over the years as a boy, the ups and downs I've had in football. - a painting on the wall is not the ultimate for me."

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Conor Hazard (Falkirk on loan)

Defenders: Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (West Brom), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Lee Hodson (Rangers), Paddy McNair (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Oliver Norwood (Fulham on loan), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Hearts), Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic), Jamie Ward (Cardiff City on loan), Conor Washington (QPR), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion)