West Ham give lifetime bans to pitch invaders at Burnley game

West Ham United have given lifetime bans to five supporters who invaded the pitch during the team's 3-0 defeat by Burnley at London Stadium.

Several fans have also been banned for life for throwing coins or objects "with intent to injure or harm".

Hammers joint-owner David Sullivan was hit by a coin as fans protested in front of the directors' box.

The club said it had taken "swift and decisive action" after acts of "severe violence and physical aggression".

Vice-chairman Karren Brady later apologised for the events, calling it "one of the most painful days" in the club's history.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to any form of violence that endangers the welfare of others, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all spectators," said the Premier League club in a statement.

The Hammers have struggled since moving from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium and are three points and two places above the relegation zone.

Their next game is at home to fellow strugglers Southampton on 31 March.

