Match ends, Gillingham 1, MK Dons 2.
Gillingham 1-2 Milton Keynes Dons
-
- From the section League One
George Williams struck five minutes from time as struggling MK Dons defeated Gillingham to claim their first away win in League One for almost six months.
The three points were enough to lift the Dons out of the relegation zone ahead of difficult fixtures against promotion-chasing Blackburn and Wigan.
MK Dons came close just after the half-hour mark, as Ed Upson's low effort from the edge of the area drew a good save out of Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy.
But the visitors did go ahead when Kieran Agard helped the ball through for Chuks Aneke, who burst into the space ahead of him before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.
Gillingham hit back four minutes before half-time when a lovely cross by Bradley Garmston was headed in at the back post, on his full debut, by Navid Nasseri.
Aneke had a good effort beaten away by Holy before the Dons snatched the win when Upson played through Williams, who got just enough power on his shot to find the net.
Match report supplied by Press Association
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'NeillBooked at 90mins
- 5EhmerBooked at 80mins
- 6Zakuani
- 12Ogilvie
- 8Hessenthaler
- 33Byrne
- 7WagstaffBooked at 35minsSubstituted forEavesat 70'minutes
- 37NasseriSubstituted forNugentat 90+1'minutes
- 3Garmston
- 10Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 4Lacey
- 9Eaves
- 19Nugent
- 21List
- 27Nash
- 30Hadler
- 44Moussa
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 5Wootton
- 15Ward
- 3LewingtonBooked at 87mins
- 2Williams
- 6Upson
- 8Cissé
- 16MuirheadSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 73'minutes
- 11PawlettBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrittainat 52'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 14AgardSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 80'minutes
- 10AnekeBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Reo-Coker
- 12Golbourne
- 13Sietsma
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 25Brittain
- 27Ugbo
- 31Thomas-Asante
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 5,540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, MK Dons 2.
Attempt missed. Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Scott Wootton (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay in match Lee Nicholls (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Ben Nugent replaces Navid Nasseri.
Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Foul by Luke O'Neill (Gillingham).
Brandon Thomas-Asante (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).
Booking
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, MK Dons 2. George B Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ed Upson.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Max Ehmer (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Kieran Agard.
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces Robbie Muirhead.
Foul by Navid Nasseri (Gillingham).
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Tom Eaves replaces Scott Wagstaff.
Attempt missed. Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).
Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.