Gillingham 1-2 Milton Keynes Dons

George Williams' goal was his first in 13 months for Milton Keynes Dons

George Williams struck five minutes from time as struggling MK Dons defeated Gillingham to claim their first away win in League One for almost six months.

The three points were enough to lift the Dons out of the relegation zone ahead of difficult fixtures against promotion-chasing Blackburn and Wigan.

MK Dons came close just after the half-hour mark, as Ed Upson's low effort from the edge of the area drew a good save out of Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

But the visitors did go ahead when Kieran Agard helped the ball through for Chuks Aneke, who burst into the space ahead of him before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

Gillingham hit back four minutes before half-time when a lovely cross by Bradley Garmston was headed in at the back post, on his full debut, by Navid Nasseri.

Aneke had a good effort beaten away by Holy before the Dons snatched the win when Upson played through Williams, who got just enough power on his shot to find the net.

Match report supplied by Press Association