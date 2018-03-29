League One
Gillingham1MK Dons2

Gillingham 1-2 Milton Keynes Dons

Milton Keynes Dons' defender George Williams
George Williams' goal was his first in 13 months for Milton Keynes Dons

George Williams struck five minutes from time as struggling MK Dons defeated Gillingham to claim their first away win in League One for almost six months.

The three points were enough to lift the Dons out of the relegation zone ahead of difficult fixtures against promotion-chasing Blackburn and Wigan.

MK Dons came close just after the half-hour mark, as Ed Upson's low effort from the edge of the area drew a good save out of Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

But the visitors did go ahead when Kieran Agard helped the ball through for Chuks Aneke, who burst into the space ahead of him before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

Gillingham hit back four minutes before half-time when a lovely cross by Bradley Garmston was headed in at the back post, on his full debut, by Navid Nasseri.

Aneke had a good effort beaten away by Holy before the Dons snatched the win when Upson played through Williams, who got just enough power on his shot to find the net.

Match report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 2O'NeillBooked at 90mins
  • 5EhmerBooked at 80mins
  • 6Zakuani
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 33Byrne
  • 7WagstaffBooked at 35minsSubstituted forEavesat 70'minutes
  • 37NasseriSubstituted forNugentat 90+1'minutes
  • 3Garmston
  • 10Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 4Lacey
  • 9Eaves
  • 19Nugent
  • 21List
  • 27Nash
  • 30Hadler
  • 44Moussa

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 5Wootton
  • 15Ward
  • 3LewingtonBooked at 87mins
  • 2Williams
  • 6Upson
  • 8Cissé
  • 16MuirheadSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 73'minutes
  • 11PawlettBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrittainat 52'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 14AgardSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 80'minutes
  • 10AnekeBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Reo-Coker
  • 12Golbourne
  • 13Sietsma
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 25Brittain
  • 27Ugbo
  • 31Thomas-Asante
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
5,540

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 1, MK Dons 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, MK Dons 2.

Attempt missed. Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scott Wootton (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay in match Lee Nicholls (MK Dons) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Ben Nugent replaces Navid Nasseri.

Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Foul by Luke O'Neill (Gillingham).

Brandon Thomas-Asante (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).

Booking

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, MK Dons 2. George B Williams (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ed Upson.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Scott Wootton.

Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Max Ehmer (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Kieran Agard.

Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces Robbie Muirhead.

Foul by Navid Nasseri (Gillingham).

Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Tom Eaves replaces Scott Wagstaff.

Attempt missed. Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).

Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn382310572353779
2Shrewsbury38239651282378
3Wigan36238568234577
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Portsmouth38174174847155
9Charlton371510124646055
10Bradford38165174956-753
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham381213134343049
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd37129165257-545
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20MK Dons391012173952-1342
21Oldham361010165062-1240
22Northampton391010193663-2740
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

