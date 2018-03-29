Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Bradford City 0.
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Bradford City
Bradley Dack and Craig Conway fired Blackburn to the top of League One with a 2-0 win over Bradford.
Dack celebrated his 200th league appearance with his fourth goal in as many games to secure a vital three points in the race for promotion, before Conway grabbed a second.
A resolute Bradford side battled bravely for 68 minutes before succumbing to the hosts' firepower.
The Bantams failed to have a shot on target at Ewood Park.
Bradford goalkeeper Colin Doyle was called upon early on to keep out Corry Evans' effort.
Marcus Antonsson missed a great chance moments later when he glanced Richard Smallwood's dangerous free-kick wide.
On 22 minutes the visitors were indebted to the woodwork twice as Blackburn threatened.
First Antonsson fired against the post before Dack's deflected cross came back off the bar.
In the 68th minute Dack latched onto Evans' pin-point ball before comfortably beating Doyle one-on-one.
With 10 minutes left substitute Conway slotted home after Dack's initial shot fell into his path.
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 26LenihanSubstituted forDowningat 30'minutes
- 3Williams
- 17BellBooked at 70mins
- 6Smallwood
- 29Evans
- 23Dack
- 18Armstrong
- 9SamuelSubstituted forPayneat 65'minutes
- 20AntonssonSubstituted forConwayat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 16Caddis
- 19Payne
- 25Downing
- 32Conway
- 38Nuttall
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 6Vincelot
- 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 5mins
- 5Kilgallon
- 29McMahon
- 17GillieadSubstituted forMcCartanat 64'minutes
- 18GuySubstituted forDiengat 72'minutes
- 7Law
- 15Warnock
- 11PoleonSubstituted forPatrickat 64'minutes
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 3Chicksen
- 8Dieng
- 14McCartan
- 23Raeder
- 24Devine
- 34Patrick
- 37Grodowski
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 13,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Bradford City 0.
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Warnock (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Delay in match Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Omari Patrick (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).
Omari Patrick (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Omari Patrick (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Bradford City 0. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Marcus Antonsson.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.
Foul by Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers).
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Timothee Dieng replaces Callum Guy.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Callum Guy.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Shay McCartan.
Booking
Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).
Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Bradford City 0. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Corry Evans.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jack Payne replaces Dominic Samuel.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Shay McCartan replaces Alex Gilliead.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Omari Patrick replaces Dominic Poleon.
Delay in match Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.
Attempt blocked. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Stephen Warnock (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Guy (Bradford City).
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).