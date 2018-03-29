Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Bradford City

From the section

Craig Conway scored for the first time in more than five months for Blackburn

Bradley Dack and Craig Conway fired Blackburn to the top of League One with a 2-0 win over Bradford.

Dack celebrated his 200th league appearance with his fourth goal in as many games to secure a vital three points in the race for promotion, before Conway grabbed a second.

A resolute Bradford side battled bravely for 68 minutes before succumbing to the hosts' firepower.

The Bantams failed to have a shot on target at Ewood Park.

Bradford goalkeeper Colin Doyle was called upon early on to keep out Corry Evans' effort.

Marcus Antonsson missed a great chance moments later when he glanced Richard Smallwood's dangerous free-kick wide.

On 22 minutes the visitors were indebted to the woodwork twice as Blackburn threatened.

First Antonsson fired against the post before Dack's deflected cross came back off the bar.

In the 68th minute Dack latched onto Evans' pin-point ball before comfortably beating Doyle one-on-one.

With 10 minutes left substitute Conway slotted home after Dack's initial shot fell into his path.

