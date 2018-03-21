Bilel Mohsni: Dundee United sign former Rangers defender

Bilel Mohsni has been training with Dundee United for three weeks

Dundee United have signed former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni until the end of the season.

The Tunisia international, 30, was a free agent and has trained with Csaba Laszlo's squad for three weeks while awaiting international clearance.

With that now granted, he is set to be in United's squad for Saturday's Championship visit of Dunfermline Athletic.

"I am delighted to be back in Scottish football," Mohsni said.

"I played under [United chief scout] Paul Sturrock down south and he was always talking about this club to me. I know all about Dundee United.

"Once the manager made the call, I knew I wanted to come to Tannadice and I want to help United win as many games as possible and achieve our goal of promotion."

French-born Mohsni, who has won four caps for his country, made 44 appearances at Ibrox between 2013 and 2015.

He was famously involved in a post-match clash with Motherwell's Lee Erwin, after Rangers had lost the 2014-15 Premiership relegation play-off at Fir Park.

Mohsni most recently played for Tunisian top-flight side Etoile Sportive du Sahel, having also represented French outfit Angers since leaving Scotland.

United sit third in the Championship table following Tuesday's 3-2 home defeat by Queen of the South, seven points behind second-placed Livingston, and 19 shy of league leaders St Mirren.

However, Laszlo's men have two games in hand on both promotion rivals, and three on fourth-placed Morton, who lie a point behind them.

"Bilel is someone who can add aggression to our team," the United boss said.

"He will win headers in both boxes. It has been frustrating having to wait for clearance but I am happy it is now all clear."