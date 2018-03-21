Abu Ogogo and Jon-Joe O'Toole double red card: Shrewsbury boss Hurst to wait on video

Abu Ogogo (on top) and John-Joe O'Toole grappled on the floor following their 65th-minute confrontation at Sixfields

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst wants to see a better video angle before passing proper judgment on his skipper Abu Ogogo's second red card of the season.

Ogogo's second-half confrontation with Jon-Joe O'Toole in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Northampton ignited a mass skirmish.

Both got straight reds from referee Andy Davies to earn three-game bans, but Ogogo, 28, gets an additional game.

"It's difficult to say too much and to have a go at my own player," Town boss Hurst told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"If someone's doing something to you and won't let you go, eventually you're going to try to get them off you.

"The first I heard of it was the fourth official saying to the referee 'Behind you, behind you'. There were two players clambering on the floor, with both sets of players trying to get involved. Some to make the situation worse, some to resolve it.

"I've had a look back from a wide angle to see what happens. Abs is waiting for a cross and O'Toole comes in from a distance. It seems like he makes contact with Abs, then makes some more contact and it seems like he won't let go of him.

"I'm sure I'll get some other footage to make a better call on it. I'll reserve judgement until I've seen some better footage."

Ogogo clear for Wembley

As it was his second dismissal of the season, Ogogo's ban is increased to four games, which rules him out until 17 April in promotion-chasing Shrewsbury's League One run-in.

But following a change in competition rules when under-21 sides first entered the EFL Trophy in 2016-17, it is now governed under separate suspension laws - and Ogogo will be free to play in this year's final for the Town at Wembley on 8 April.

However, when Ogogo served a three-game ban for his first red card earlier in the season, Shrewsbury lost both of their two league matches without him.

Hurst's main preoccupation, however, was that, on a night when they could have gone back top if they had completed a seventh straight away win, at least Shrewsbury fought back from a goal down to claim a point.

"People are making a lot of the fact that we could have gone top," he added. "But, we didn't deserve to get beat. And, when you go a goal behind, it makes it a more difficult scenario."