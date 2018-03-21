Yaya Toure: Manchester City midfielder pulls out of Ivory Coast squad

Toure captained the Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2015

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has pulled out of the Ivory Coast squad for their friendly matches against Togo and Moldova because of family reasons.

Toure was due to make his international return after reversing the retirement decision he made following the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he did not turn up as anticipated on Tuesday and has informed authorities he will not be joining up.

The 34-year-old has 100 caps for the African country, scoring 19 goals.

The decision is not thought to have any implications on the remaining time on his City contract, which is due to expire in the summer.

Ivory Coast play Togo on 24 March and Moldova three days later.